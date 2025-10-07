Golden Knights are your 2025-26 Stanley Cup champs ... in video game simulation

On their way to the Cup, the Golden Knights defeated the Vancouver Canucks, Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche before defeating the Rangers in six games.

The Rangers take out the Toronto Maple Leafs in a seven-game Eastern Conference Final.

Your division winners are the Rangers (Metro), Maple Leafs (Atlantic), Avalanche (Central) and Oilers (Pacific). The Canucks, Dallas Stars, Winnipeg Jets, Los Angeles Kings and San Jose Sharks round out the West's playoff teams while the Washington Capitals, Carolina Hurricanes, New Jersey Devils, Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Panthers and Montreal Canadiens all make the postseason from the East.

Oilers captain Connor McDavid takes home the Hart and Art Ross trophies in the simulation while Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews wins the Rocket Richard Trophy. Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck is your Vezina Trophy winner while Canadiens forward Ivan Demidov wins the Calder Trophy.

Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar wins the Norris Trophy while Anthony Cirelli of the Lightning takes home the Selke. Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy wins the Jack Adams Award.

Well, we are all glad that is settled, but maybe the League should play this season out anyway, just to be sure.