Drury traded to Predators by Avalanche

Jack Drury was traded to the Nashville Predators by the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday.

Colorado received forwards Fedor Svechkov and Zachary L'Heureux, and Nashville also acquired forward Chase Bradley and a third-round pick in the 2029 NHL Draft in the trade.

Drury had 27 points (10 goals, 17 assists) in 82 regular-season games for the Avalanche this season and five points (three goals, two assists) in 13 Stanley Cup Playoff games. The 26-year-old can become a restricted free agent on July 1.

Selected by the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round (No. 42) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Drury has 82 points (30 goals, 52 assists) in 268 regular-season games for the Hurricanes and Avalanche and 15 points (five goals, 10 assists) in 44 playoff games.

"Jack Drury is a hard-working, reliable, full-sheet of the ice center who can handle the tough assignments while being elite in the face-off circle," Nashville general manager Chris MacFarland said. "His addition to our forward group bolsters our depth in the middle of the ice, and we’re thrilled to have him on our roster. We’re also excited to add Chase Bradley – another young forward who’s had some NHL experience – to our overall organizational depth at forward."

Bradley had 12 points (nine goals, three assists) in 42 games for Colorado of the American Hockey League this season. The 24-year-old, who was a seventh-round pick (No. 203) by the Detroit Red Wings in the 2020 NHL Draft, has no points in two NHL games and can become an RFA on July 1.

This was the second trade that the Predators made with the Avalanche after MacFarland, the former GM of the Avalanche, was hired as GM of the Predators on June 2. Nashville acquired forward Ross Colton from Colorado on June 16.

Svechkov had 17 points (four goals, 13 assists) in 70 games for the Predators this season. The 23-year-old, who was the No. 19 pick in the 2021 NHL Draft, has 34 points (12 goals, 22 assists) in 122 games. He signed a two-year contract with Nashville on March 23, which begins next season.

L'Heureux had five points (four goals, one assist) in 25 games with Nashville this season. Selected by the Predators in the first round (No. 27) of the 2021 draft, the 23-year-old has 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) in 87 games. He signed a two-year contract with Nashville on March 18, which begins next season.