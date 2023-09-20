Latest News

Campbell excited for 'opportunity to write a new script' with Oilers

Lost starting job to Skinner last season after setting career worsts in GAA, save percentage

Jack Campbell new script

© Andy Devilin / Getty Images

By Derek Van Diest
@DerekVanDiest NHL.com Staff Writer

EDMONTON -- Jack Campbell believes he is better prepared to handle the pressures of playing on a Stanley Cup contender in the Edmonton Oilers, having worked on the mental aspect of his game this offseason.

“I judge myself pretty heavily, and sometimes you have to let things go,” Campbell said on Wednesday. “Sometimes things are going to go great out there, and some nights it’s not going to go my way. But it’s about not being too hard on myself and still keeping that passion and still having that standard of wanting to save every shot, but not necessarily losing a week’s sleep over it.”

Last season didn’t go the way of the 31-year-old goalie, his first with the Oilers after signing a five-year, $25 million contract ($5 million average annual value) with them on July 13, 2022. Initially brought in to be Edmonton’s No. 1, Campbell set NHL career worsts in goals-against average (3.41) and save percentage (.888), which resulted in him losing the starting job to rookie Stuart Skinner.

Now, after an offseason of reflection, Campbell wants his starting job back.

“I got some great people in my life that I was fortunate enough to meet and work with,” Campbell said. “I was just working hard on different things and not beating myself up so much and just allowing myself to be me, which I’m really excited about.”

It is expected that the Oilers will split time this season between Campbell and Skinner, who was a finalist for the Calder Trophy after he went 29-14-5 with a 2.75 GAA and .914 save percentage in 50 regular-season games (48 starts).

However, the 24-year-old struggled at times in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, going 5-6 with a 3.68 GAA and .883 save percentage (pulled four times), meaning the door could be open for Campbell to start Edmonton’s opener at the Vancouver Canucks on Oct. 11.

“’Stu’ played 28 of the last 32 (regular-season games), and coming into training camp, based on the way you finished, he probably has the leg up,” Oilers general manager Ken Holland said. “But we’re going to need both guys over 82 games. It’s really a two-goalie league, and for me it doesn’t matter who plays on opening night. I’m confident we’re going to have a great one-two punch.”

Despite competing for starts, Skinner said he and Campbell have a good relationship and he hopes his teammate can have a bounce-back season.

“Me and [Campbell] get along really well, thankfully, and that always makes things a lot better, especially in the dressing room,” Skinner said. “I’ve been skating with ‘Soup’ the last two weeks, he looks great. We have good competition with each other on the ice, and off the ice we have our morning coffees and chat about stuff. It’s been good. He and I have a tight relationship, and we’re excited to get going and excited to compete against each other.”

Campbell agreed.

“I just learned so much last year and the standard for myself is so much higher than that,” he said. “Not to dwell on it, but so much good came from having such a tough year as far as my growth this summer. My focus is getting back to where I know I can be, and even elevating that from what I’ve done in the past. I’m really excited for the opportunity to write a new script this year and get to work with the guys.”