Jack Adams Award winner for 2024-25 season debated by NHL.com

Lindy Ruff, Buffalo Sabres

The last coach to lead the Sabres to the playoffs is back to do it again. Of course, that last time was in 2010-11 and plenty of things have changed with Ruff and the Sabres, but one thing has not -- how much the Buffalo fan base loves him. And why not? During his first stint from 1987-88 to 2012-13, Buffalo reached the playoffs eight times in 13 seasons, the Stanley Cup Final once and the Eastern Conference Final three times. Ruff has a track record of turning around teams. After leaving Buffalo, he took over a Dallas Stars team that had missed the playoffs five straight seasons and took it to the postseason in his first and third season. The Devils had made the playoffs once in eight seasons, and he not only got them into the postseason in his third season, they defeated the rival New York Rangers in the first round. Simply put, Ruff makes an impact wherever he goes. He has the fifth-most coaching wins (864) in NHL history and a good, young roster this season to mold into his style. -- Bill Price, Editor-in-Chief