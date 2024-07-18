Hurricanes focused on new contracts for Necas, Jarvis

Martin Necas and Seth Jarvis each is a restricted free agent, and signing each forward to a new contract is the primary focus for the Carolina Hurricanes after they terminated the contract of forward Evgeny Kuznetsov on Thursday, general manager Eric Tulsky said.

Necas and Jarvis are the last pieces of unfinished business for Carolina after restricted free agent forward Jack Drury signed a two-year, $3.45 million contract (average annual value of $1.725 million) on Wednesday to avoid a salary arbitration hearing. Necas has a salary arbitration hearing scheduled for Aug. 4, so there is more urgency than with Jarvis, who was not eligible for arbitration.

"We're continuing to talk to his agent, trying to negotiate a deal," Tulsky said of Necas. "Obviously, both sides would prefer that to going to a hearing, but arbitration creates a mechanism where if we can't agree on a deal, then a third party settles the deal for us. So, one way or another, it will get settled."

Necas had 53 points (24 goals, 29 assists) in 77 regular-season games and nine points (four goals, five assists) in 11 games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, when Carolina lost to the New York Rangers in six games in the Eastern Conference Second Round.

The 25-year-old is coming off a two-year, $6 million contract ($3 million AAV) he signed Aug. 9, 2022. Tulsky said he has discussed a variety of contract lengths in negotiations with Necas' agent.

"We have put everything on the table from one year to eight years," Tulsky said. "So, it's a question of figuring out whether there's something that makes sense for both sides."

The No. 12 pick by Carolina in the 2017 NHL Draft, Necas has 243 points (97 goals, 146 assists) in 362 regular-season games over seven seasons and 30 points (11 goals, 19 assists) in 59 playoff games.

He reportedly asked for a trade after the season, but it sounds likely he'll remain with Carolina at least to begin the season.

"It is a lot easier to make trades before July 1 when teams have flexibility to go pivot and sign other players to replace whatever they gave up than it is after July 1 when their roster is mostly built," Tulsky said. "We are continuing to talk to teams and we don't want to miss an opportunity to make the team better, but teams have less flexibility now than they had in June, so it's harder to find a deal now than it was then."