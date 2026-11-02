NHL, Fanatics unveil Hometown Remix Uniforms for all 32 teams

Each club will wear their respective Hometown Remix uniforms several times throughout the 2026-27 season, beginning tonight with the Florida Panthers, Chicago Blackhawks and San Jose Sharks hitting the ice for the first time in their new threads. In total, 261 games will feature a team in their Hometown Remix uniforms, with 19 of those being matchups with both teams wearing their new alternate look.

“Few symbols in sports carry the history, pride, and emotional connection of an NHL sweater,” said Brian Jennings, NHL Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Partnerships and Club Strategy Officer. “Hometown Remix builds on that legacy in a fresh and authentic way, celebrating the fans, culture and communities that make each NHL market unique. Together with Fanatics and our Clubs, we’ve created designs that are rooted in local identity and tell a story about the cities and fans they represent. We’re incredibly excited to bring the program to life and see that passion reflected both on the ice and in the stands.”

Every Hometown Remix jersey was designed from scratch, giving each of the NHL’s clubs an entirely new look built around its city and fan base. Design details throughout the collection draw on local landmarks, motifs and culture, grounding each look in something recognizable, including:

• Chicago Blackhawks - Featured on a vivid green base is the current Blackhawks logo, with gold shoulder patches. Each sleeve features four debossed six-pointed stars -- a nod to the city flag.

• Florida Panthers - Taking cues from your favorite graphic beach tee, the front crest is a remixed version of the throwback Panthers’ shoulder patch logo.

• San Jose Sharks – A tribute to the pregame Sharks Head and the energy it unleashes inside the Shark Tank. The crest places the SJ mark front and center, bringing with it some serious attitude.

• Toronto Maple Leafs - The original Maple Leafs logo remixed with etched leaf-vein detailing on the front crest.

• Winnipeg Jets – A full aurora borealis scene on the hem, with night-sky colors and a blue to light green gradient on the sleeves.

Design details for all 32 clubs are available here.

“Hometown Remix represents the most exciting initiative our team has designed and delivered with our partners since we hit the ice with the NHL in 2024,” said Dom Fillion, Vice President of Creative Design for Fanatics. “What makes this program so special is the collaboration with each club and together leaning into the history, culture, fabric and identity of every city and fan base to make sure these felt as authentic and personal as possible. We can’t wait to see them worn by the teams on the ice and the fans in the stands all season long.”

To celebrate the launch, Fanatics and the NHL debuted “The Fabric of Your Town, Unlocked,” a hero film which showcases Hometown Remix jerseys being ceremonially unlocked in different settings. The film includes a cameo by entertainer and influencer, Fanum.

While Hometown Remix marks its first Leaguewide program, Fanatics has previously designed special edition uniforms for several of the NHL’s marquee events such as 4 Nations Face-Off, NHL Winter Classic, NHL Stadium Series, NHL Heritage Classic, and the upcoming 2027 Honda NHL All-Star festivities, as well as working with teams on various alternates, including Anniversary and Centennial jerseys.

Hometown Remix jerseys -- both the on-ice Authentic Pro and Premium versions -- and a cutting-edge assortment of headwear and men's and women's fan gear, including hoodies, tees and brand new fleece and outerwear styles, are available beginning today across the Fanatics network of sites, including NHLShop.com, NHLShop.ca and Fanatics.com, as well as team stores and the NHL Shop NYC flagship store.