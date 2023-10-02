Batherson, Senators make most of Kraft Hockeyville in Sydney, Nova Scotia

Latest News

NHL Batherson at Hockeyville

© Dave Sandford/Getty Images

By Jon Lane
@JonLaneNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

SYDNEY, Nova Scotia -- Kraft Hockeyville 2022 was a big deal to Sydney, the Maritimes and Drake Batherson, so much so that a preseason game was anything but business as usual for the Ottawa Senators forward.

Batherson, who played for Cape Breton of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League from 2015-18, had 42 people on his guest list for the game against the Florida Panthers, including his grandparents, who were going see him play live for the first time.

And although Batherson was relaxed throughout the day, which for him began before sunup, he grew anxious as the clock ticked closer to game time.

"We've been talking about this game all summer, so just wanted to take it in, and that's exactly what I did," Batherson said. "I've had a smile on my face for last 48 hours or so."

That smile only grew after Batherson finished with a goal and three assists to help the Senators to a 4-2 win against the Panthers at Centre 200, which is the home of Cape Breton.

"I think the best part, I didn't know his grandfather was here and lives here and was in the crowd to get to watch his grandson," Senators coach D.J. Smith said. "Drake's a small-time kid that loves this kind of atmosphere, and he loves where he's from. I can't say enough about Eastern Canada. They're some of the greatest people in the world. They're welcoming. They don't need to know you. They take care of each other, and they're die-hard hockey fans."

Sydney was cared for throughout their Hockeyville journey, which included winning $250,000 to rebuild Canada Games Complex on the campus of Cape Breton University. The retrofitted arena, which will be the first in Canada dedicated to girls' and women's hockey, will include an NHL-size rink (200 feet by 85 feet), accessible access for sledge hockey, an electric Zamboni and updated dressing rooms. The projected completion date is December 2024.

Kurt Joseph and Ruth Levi were also welcomed from Elsipogtog First Nation, New Brunswick, which won Kraft Hockeyville 2021 and hosted a preseason game between the Senators and Montreal Canadiens at J.K. Irving Centre in Bouctouche, New Brunswick, last October. They handed the Hockeyville trophy and jersey to Christina Lamey, Sydney's representative and president of the Cape Breton Blizzard Female Hockey Association, which has around 300 players who in the past have often been relegated to the back of the line for ice time.

"We essentially entered Kraft Hockeyville with nothing to lose," Lamey said. "We were in a situation where we were so desperate to get the attention of people about what the problems were that we wanted to raise all the awareness through the Hockeyville campaign.

"Not only did we win Hockeyville by raising that awareness, the government came on board and funded the arena renovations to an additional tune of $8.2 million, and more government money is coming. Talk about a catalyst for change in Hockeyville, which has always been a feel-good story in the U.S. and Canada. For us, it was that turning point."

Hockeyville-Sydney-1

© Jon Lane

Ahead of the game between the Senators and Panthers, fans began to line the red carpet at 5:28 a.m., kids having no issue waking up in darkness to see the NHL in person, many for the first time and perhaps the last for a long while. Among those who attended the game were girls’ youth players and their parents, and members of the Cape Breton University club team.

For some players and coaches, the moment reminded them of their childhood.

"It's nostalgic for me. This town is about the same as my hometown," said Panthers coach Paul Maurice, who is from Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. "Fans love their hockey, people love their hockey, and they really appreciate National Hockey League teams because they see them on TV. It kind of reminds me of the way I grew up in a slightly different part of the world."

The fans were treated to an exciting game, with Parker Kelly scoring the go-ahead goal for the Senators on a power play at 16:49 of the third period. Batherson would then ice the game with an empty-net goal at 18:32.

But now that it is over, the question usually put to Hockeyville winners is about how life will go on long after the event has left town.

Lamey said she is going right back to work at the Future of Hockey Forum on Monday to promote growing the game and making it more accessible and inclusive.

For Batherson, though, he’ll do it all again on Monday, when the Senators play the Pittsburgh Penguins in Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia, the hometown of Penguins captain Sidney Crosby.

“It was pretty special,” he said. “I saw a lot of old Eagles Batherson jerseys on. It was a fun night in general, and I'll probably remember it for the rest of my life."

