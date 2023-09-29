Hockeyville Hub: Sydney

Friday

Superboy Leo

Leo Knott hugged his mother, Holly, moments after Hockeyville surprised the 7-year-old second grader and the students at Coxheath Elementary School with a visit from the Stanley Cup.

Knott's biggest thrill was touching where his favorite player, Sidney Crosby, has his name engraved after winning the Cup in back to back seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017.

"I'm happy," Leo said.

The Cup has surprised numerous children before, but this was much different. Leo was diagnosed with cancer on his fourth birthday and has Stage 4 high risk neuroblastoma, a rare childhood cancer that starts in immature nerve cells and spreads to distant lymph nodes, bones, liver, skin, bone marrow, or other organs.

During his cancer journey he became fascinated with superheroes and their quest to fight evil. Leo's superpowers are special pajamas, a favorite sword and a greater power beyond IV and chemotherapy.

"Leo comes into class and he just shows how brave he can be," Coxheath Elementary principal Trevor LeBlanc said. "He tells other classmates it's OK. The students can't wait to see him because they know what he's going through, but he explains it to them. Anytime other students have some hardships, he helps them through when he's dealing with probably something a little harder.

"One of his one of his classmates said, 'Leo has cancer, but he's really good at it.' What she meant by that was he's so brave. To be able to surprise him with the Stanley Cup, that's stuff that you just can't write."

I'll try.