Hockeyville Hub: Sydney

Latest News

Stanley Cup surprise for 7-year-old Leo a reward for cancer battle

Hockeyville-fan-with-Cup-1
By Jon Lane
@JonLaneNHL NHL.com Staff Writer

Friday

Superboy Leo

Leo Knott hugged his mother, Holly, moments after Hockeyville surprised the 7-year-old second grader and the students at Coxheath Elementary School with a visit from the Stanley Cup.

Knott's biggest thrill was touching where his favorite player, Sidney Crosby, has his name engraved after winning the Cup in back to back seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017.

"I'm happy," Leo said.

The Cup has surprised numerous children before, but this was much different. Leo was diagnosed with cancer on his fourth birthday and has Stage 4 high risk neuroblastoma, a rare childhood cancer that starts in immature nerve cells and spreads to distant lymph nodes, bones, liver, skin, bone marrow, or other organs.

During his cancer journey he became fascinated with superheroes and their quest to fight evil. Leo's superpowers are special pajamas, a favorite sword and a greater power beyond IV and chemotherapy.

"Leo comes into class and he just shows how brave he can be," Coxheath Elementary principal Trevor LeBlanc said. "He tells other classmates it's OK. The students can't wait to see him because they know what he's going through, but he explains it to them. Anytime other students have some hardships, he helps them through when he's dealing with probably something a little harder.

"One of his one of his classmates said, 'Leo has cancer, but he's really good at it.' What she meant by that was he's so brave. To be able to surprise him with the Stanley Cup, that's stuff that you just can't write."

I'll try.

Hockeyville-fan-with-Cup-2

Leo's parents, Jason and Holly, said he completed another 28 IV chemo treatments and moved on to oral chemo four months ago. A scan scheduled for November will determine if the oral chemo is doing it's job.

The Knotts travel four hours each way to IWK Health Centre in Halifax for four days of treatment and blood work. It was every week in 2021, and every three weeks this year, even though the cancer returned in January.

"The idea of switching to the oral chemo is going to cut down travel dramatically for us and hopefully get back to a little regular routine," Jason said. "Less hockey and baseball to be missed."

The Knotts are supported by Caleb's Courage, named in memory of Caleb MacArthur, who died of cancer March 24, 2015, four weeks before his fourth birthday. Caleb's Courage's mission is to help little superheroes like Caleb and Leo fight big battles.

Leo will play hockey for the County Islanders this season and join his parents to see the Senators and Panthers at Centre 200 on Sunday. The next morning is another trip to Halifax, but this time to see Crosby and the Penguins play the Senators at Scotiabank Centre.

Leo got to touch the Cup and was named honorary captain of his school's Grade 3-5 team. Being a superhero, like Caleb MacArthur, is part of his story and this one is reality.

"Part of Leo's medicine has been hockey and baseball, sports in general," Holly said. "Hockey has been a huge part of this."