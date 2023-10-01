Panthers, Senators receive warm welcome in Sydney for Hockeyville

SYDNEY, Nova Scotia -- Chris Baker and his family were among the first arrivals to Centre 200 at 5:28 a.m. It wasn't daybreak and fans were behind barricades forming a line of at least 50 yards. The adrenaline was already flowing. Then a police escort guided the first of two buses carrying the Ottawa Senators and the players stepped off to an energized vibe.

Baker said there's not a lot going on in Sydney, a small waterfront community nestled in Nova Scotia, so the Senators playing a preseason game against the Florida Panthers (4 p.m. ET; NHLN, YouTube.com/NHL) is a big deal. Kids had no trouble waking up in darkness to see the NHL in person, many for the first time.

"I was one of those kids a long time ago but never got the opportunity to do something like this for an NHL game to be coming to Cape Breton," Senators forward Drake Batherson said. "I know how special it is for those kids today and I tried to sign as many autographs as I could. We're excited for the game tonight, and I know they're going to be fired up."

Batherson played for Cape Breton of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League from 2015-18 before ending his junior career in Blainville-Boisbriand. He estimated he had around 15 guests at J.K Irving Centre in Bouctouche, New Brunswick, last Oct. 8, when he scored in overtime to give Ottawa a 3-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Hockeyville 2021 honoring Elsipogtog First Nation. He'll have about 40 inside Centre 200 Sunday and 50 for when the Senators play the Pittsburgh Penguins in Halifax on Monday.

"If it wasn't for these guys, who knows where I'd be," Batherson said. "I have a lot to give back to this community, this team, the Eagles and Sydney itself."

Batherson is one of a few Senators on the trip assured a place on the opening-night roster. Goalie Spencer Knight and forwards Anton Lundell, Nick Cousins and Zac Dalpe are among the notable Panthers players here.

Panthers coach Paul Maurice explained that under the Hockeyville spectacle there are those fighting to break camp with them.

"For the Florida Panthers, we may not be the names that the fans would recognize, but for these guys, this is a huge game because everybody knows the big cuts are coming and we're going get down to one manageable group," Maurice said. "So, most of these guys have played our last two exhibition games. This is their last chance to kind of fight their way [in]."