Joe Vanella talks Islanders fandom during ‘The Traitors’

It was pretty easy for “The Traitors” star Joe Vanella to choose a New York Islanders player to recruit for the show.

“I would take (Matthew Schaefer) into that castle with me, and we would run it,” Vanella told NHL.com. “And if he’s even half as good at playing ‘The Traitors’ as he is at playing hockey, then we’re going to be in fine shape.”

Vanella, a diehard Islanders fan from Long Island, New York, has been front and center of this season of NBC’s hit competition show, “The Traitors: New Blood,” where 22 competitors were brought to a castle in Scotland and cast as either a traitor or a faithful.

The game is simple: Traitors must hide their identity from their fellow castle-mates while “murdering” one of the faithfuls each night, and faithfuls are tasked with finding and eliminating the traitors.

Whoever is left standing at the end of the game wins.

Naturally, Vanella was the first player to be selected as a traitor.

Throughout the game, he has used his friendly personality to make nice in the castle and obscure his identity as a traitor. That strategy – along with his ruthless gameplay behind the scenes – has carried him through. As of publishing, Vanella is still alive in the game.

He seemed to think Schaefer could use that same strategy to dominate in the castle.

“I try and make myself as likeable as I can be so people don’t even want me to be a traitor,” Vanella said. “And who is the most likeable player in the NHL right now? My boy, the best defenseman in the NHL, Matthew Schaefer.”

Vanella met Schaefer during a fan fest event at UBS Arena last season with his 5-year-old daughter. She brought Schaefer three drawings, one of which the young star signed and gave back to her.

“He made my daughter feel like a million bucks,” Vanella said. “To this day, she still talks about this. Whenever anybody asks her about hockey, it’s only Matthew Schaefer. It’s the only person she talks about.”