NHL On Tap: Panthers, Bruins renew Atlantic rivalry in first showdown of season

Heavyweights battle

Games between the Florida Panthers and Boston Bruins are always must-watch contests, going back to their back-to-back epic Stanley Cup Playoffs series in 2023 and 2024, both won by Florida. That goes just as much for the regular season, with the first game this season set for TD Garden in Boston (1 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NHLN, NESN, SN1, TVAS). The game is between two of the best in the Atlantic Division, one a team that has surprised some in its rise to the top of the division in the Bruins (12-4-1) and one a team that many thought had a chance to get back to the Stanley Cup Final after a tough 2025-26 in the Panthers (9-6-2). It’s a rivalry that can almost guarantee fireworks.