Necas has four points, Blackwood stops 27 to help Avalanche blank Red Wings

Blackwood made 13 saves in the first period to keep the game 0-0 before the Colorado offense got warned up. The shutout was his first of the season and the 18th of his career.

Martin Necas scored two goals and had two assists, and Nathan MacKinnon and Cale Makar each had a goal and two assists for the Avalanche (10-6-2), who are 4-1-1 in their past six games.

Daniil Tarasov made 25 saves for the Red Wings (7-8-3) have lost three straight and four of their past five (2-4-0).

Necas scored a power-play goal to make it 1-0 at 9:46 of the second period. He waited patiently at the right side of the crease during a goalmouth scramble and the puck snuck under Tarasov right to him for the open-net finish.

MacKinnon scored a power-play goal at 12:30 to make it 2-0. He one-timed Makar’s pass top shelf far side from behind the left dot.

Necas extended it to 3-0 at 7:15 of the third period after he batted in the airborne rebound of MacKinnon’s initial shot at the right post. Tarasov made a blocker save and the puck went up above him, and Necas was able to backhand it in behind the goalie.

Makar made it 4-0 with a power-play goal at 9:45. His wrister shot from the top of the right circle went short side past the glove.