Stanley fined maximum for slashing in Islanders game

Defenseman penalized $3,865.98 for actions against Devils forward Hischier

stanley-nyi-fine

© Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

By NHL Public Relations
@NHLPR

NEW YORK -- New York Islanders defenseman Logan Stanley has been fined $3,865.98, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for slashing New Jersey Devils forward Nico Hischier during NHL Game No. 270 on Long Island on Saturday, Nov. 7, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.

The incident occurred at 19:13 of the second period. Stanley was assessed a minor penalty for slashing.

The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

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