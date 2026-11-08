NEW YORK -- New York Islanders defenseman Logan Stanley has been fined $3,865.98, the maximum allowable under the Collective Bargaining Agreement, for slashing New Jersey Devils forward Nico Hischier during NHL Game No. 270 on Long Island on Saturday, Nov. 7, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today.
Stanley fined maximum for slashing in Islanders game
Defenseman penalized $3,865.98 for actions against Devils forward Hischier
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The incident occurred at 19:13 of the second period. Stanley was assessed a minor penalty for slashing.
The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.