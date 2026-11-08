Swayman makes 40 saves, Bruins defeat Panthers for fourth straight win

Lindholm, Peterka score, Pastrnak has two assists for Boston; Florida has lost three of four

Panthers at Bruins | Recap

By George Richards
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

Jeremy Swayman made 40 saves for the Boston Bruins, who won their fourth straight game with a 4-1 victory over the Florida Panthers at TD Garden on Sunday.

Elias Lindholm, Michael Eyssimont, and Morgan Geekie each scored in the first period, and JJ Peterka also scored for the Bruins (13-4-1), who are 8-1-0 at home so far this season. David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha each had two assists.

Carter Verhaeghe scored for the Panthers (9-7-2), who have lost two straight and three of their past four. Jacob Markstrom made 32 saves.

Florida was coming off a 4-3 loss at the Washington Capitals on Saturday.

Boston opened with three straight goals to take a 3-0 lead in the first.

Lindholm began the scoring at 4:53, sending a wrist shot from just inside the blue line through traffic. The puck appeared to hit the skate of Florida defenseman Niko Mikkola before getting by Markstrom.

Markstrom dove back for the puck and appeared to make the save, but a video review overturned the on-ice call of no goal, giving the Bruins a 1-0 lead.

Eyssimont extended it to 2-0 at 6:11 after he was stopped by Markstrom on a wraparound move before scoring off a loose puck in front. Eyssimont was called up from Providence of the American Hockey League on Saturday,

Geekie pushed it to 3-0 at 15:59 on a 5-on-3 power play when Pastrnak set him up for a one-timer on a sharp-angled shot.

Verhaeghe scored on the power play to cut it to 3-1 at 18:05 with a one-timer off a feed from Brady Tkachuk.

After a scoreless second, Peterka scored for the 4-1 final 58 seconds into the third. Markstrom made a save on a Zacha shot from up close, only to be out of position when Pastrnak found Peterka in the left face-off circle.

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