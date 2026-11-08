Draisaitl scores twice, Oilers hold off Canucks

McDavid pushed his season-long point streak to 18 games with a league-leading 47 points (10 goals, 37 assists), as he closes in on his career-best single-season point streak of 20 games (36 points; 19 goals, 17 assists) from last season. McDavid’s 18-game streak is the longest to begin a season among active players, as he passed his own mark of 17 games (2021-22) that he shared with Toronto’s William Nylander (2023-24).

Jason Dickinson and Mattias Ekholm also scored for the Oilers (12-3-3), who lost their previous two games (0-1-1). Devon Levi made 20 saves.

McDavid pushed his season-long point streak to 18 games with a league-leading 47 points (10 goals, 37 assists), as he closes in on his career-best single-season point streak of 20 games (36 points; 19 goals, 17 assists) from last season. McDavid’s 18-game streak is the longest to begin a season among active players, as he passed his own mark of 17 games (2021-22) that he shared with Toronto’s William Nylander (2023-24).

Max Sasson scored, and Leevi Merilainen made 26 saves for the Canucks (3-15-1), who have lost five straight and 15 of their past 16 games (1-14-1).

Ekholm put the Oilers ahead 1-0 at 9:14 of the first period, taking a one-time pass from McDavid at the front of the right circle and sending it past Merilainen’s glove.

Sasson tied it 1-1 with nine seconds left in the period, redirecting a slap shot from the point by Jamie Oleksiak over Levi’s glove.

Dickinson regained the lead, 2-1, for the Oilers 49 seconds into the third period, sweeping in a backhand on his second rebound attempt off his own initial deflection into open net behind Merlainen.

Draisaitl scored on the power play for a 3-1 lead at the four-minute mark, one-timing a pass from McDavid just in front of the right dot past Merilainen’s glove.

Boeser made it 3-2 at 17:25, deflecting a slap shot from the point by Filip Hronek past Levi.

Draisaitl scored into the empty net with 45 seconds left for the 4-2 final.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins left 45 seconds into the second period, after taking a puck to the head off a shot by teammate Ryan Shea.