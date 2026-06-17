Golden Knights’ vision for success remains clear after hiring Craig as coach

It might seem surprising that they would part with a veteran coach who turned around their season and brought them within two wins of another championship, especially to hire someone with no NHL head coaching experience.

But don’t they deserve the benefit of the doubt?

General manager Kelly McCrimmon was asked Wednesday about a nationwide poll that said Vegas was the most hated team among fans.

“For me, it’s jealousy,” McCrimmon said. “People are uncomfortable admitting that we’ve done a hell of a job.”

Vegas has become known for making bold moves -- some surprising, some unpopular, some both at the same time -- and winning.

Since entering the NHL as an expansion team in 2017-18, the Golden Knights have won 401 games in the regular season, fifth in the NHL, and 76 games and 15 series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, more than any other team. They made the Cup Final in their inaugural season, won the Cup in 2023 and returned to the Cup Final again this season.

“I think people have a hard time explaining why we win as much as we do,” McCrimmon said. “We’ve been in the Stanley Cup Final three times in nine years, and it’s interesting. We went in 2018, 2023, 2026, and what that tells you is, that’s three completely different teams. It’s not like we went three times in four years with 90 percent of our nucleus remaining over the same period of time.”