Craig named coach of Golden Knights, replaces Tortorella

44-year-old guided AHL affiliate past 3 seasons, previously was Vegas assistant

Ryan Craig behind bench for Henderson 2026

© Ethan Miller/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

Ryan Craig was named coach of the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday.

The 44-year-old replaces John Tortorella after it was announced Tuesday the latter would not be returning.

Craig was coach for Henderson of the American Hockey League each of the past three seasons. He joined the Golden Knights' coaching staff for their inaugural season in 2017-18 and was an assistant for six seasons, including during their Stanley Cup championship in 2023. He was then named Henderson coach.

Selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the eighth round (No. 255) of the 2002 NHL Draft, Craig had 63 points (32 goals, 31 assists) in 198 regular-season games for the Lightning, Pittsburgh Penguins and Columbus Blue Jackets and no points in 11 Stanley Cup Playoff games.

Ryan Craig lifts Stanley Cup as VGK assistant 2023

© Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Tortorella took over for Bruce Cassidy on March 29 and with eight games remaining in the regular season. Vegas went 7-0-1 before a playoff run saw it advance to the Stanley Cup Final. The Golden Knights lost to the Carolina Hurricanes in six games.

"We thank 'Torts' for the guidance he provided our team since joining the organization in March," McCrimmon said Tuesday. "When the decision was made to bring Torts to Vegas, we needed an immediate impact to help us at a pivotal point in the season. Torts' experience and leadership proved to be the boost that we were looking for, helping guide us to the Stanley Cup Final.

"We are grateful for Torts' passion, sincerity, and commitment to our organization, and we wish him and his family the best."

In 24 seasons as a coach, Tortorella is 777-648-166 with 37 ties for the Lightning, New York Rangers, Vancouver Canucks, Blue Jackets, Philadelphia Flyers and the Golden Knights. He is 70-72 in the playoffs and won the Cup with Tampa Bay in 2004.

The Edmonton Oilers are the only NHL team without a coach.

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