Craig named coach of Golden Knights, replaces Tortorella

Tortorella took over for Bruce Cassidy on March 29 and with eight games remaining in the regular season. Vegas went 7-0-1 before a playoff run saw it advance to the Stanley Cup Final. The Golden Knights lost to the Carolina Hurricanes in six games.

"We thank 'Torts' for the guidance he provided our team since joining the organization in March," McCrimmon said Tuesday. "When the decision was made to bring Torts to Vegas, we needed an immediate impact to help us at a pivotal point in the season. Torts' experience and leadership proved to be the boost that we were looking for, helping guide us to the Stanley Cup Final.

"We are grateful for Torts' passion, sincerity, and commitment to our organization, and we wish him and his family the best."

In 24 seasons as a coach, Tortorella is 777-648-166 with 37 ties for the Lightning, New York Rangers, Vancouver Canucks, Blue Jackets, Philadelphia Flyers and the Golden Knights. He is 70-72 in the playoffs and won the Cup with Tampa Bay in 2004.

The Edmonton Oilers are the only NHL team without a coach.