Craig named coach of Golden Knights, replaces Tortorella

Ryan Craig was named coach of the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday.
The 44-year-old replaces John Tortorella after it was announced Tuesday the latter would not be returning.
Craig was coach for Henderson of the American Hockey League each of the past three seasons. He joined the Golden Knights' coaching staff for their inaugural season in 2017-18 and was an assistant for six seasons, including during their Stanley Cup championship in 2023. He was then named Henderson coach.
Selected by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the eighth round (No. 255) of the 2002 NHL Draft, Craig had 63 points (32 goals, 31 assists) in 198 regular-season games for the Lightning, Pittsburgh Penguins and Columbus Blue Jackets and no points in 11 Stanley Cup Playoff games.