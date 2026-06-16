Tortorella won't return as Golden Knights coach

"We thank 'Torts' for the guidance he provided our team since joining the organization in March," McCrimmon said. "When the decision was made to bring Torts to Vegas, we needed an immediate impact to help us at a pivotal point in the season. Torts' experience and leadership proved to be the boost that we were looking for, helping guide us to the Stanley Cup Final.

"We are grateful for Torts' passion, sincerity, and commitment to our organization, and we wish him and his family the best."

In 24 seasons as a coach, Tortorella is 777-648-166 with 37 ties for the Tampa Bay Lightning, New York Rangers, Vancouver Canucks, Columbus Blue Jackets, Philadelphia Flyers and the Golden Knights. He is 70-72 in the Stanley Cup Playoffs and won the Cup with the Lightning in 2004.

After a 3-0 loss in Game 6 of the Cup Final on Sunday, Tortorella would not commit to whether he'd be back next season, saying, "I haven't even … I've got to swallow this a little bit."

The Golden Knights are one of three teams without a coach, along with the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs.