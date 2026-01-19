Hall's life, memories of Montreal Forum connect once more during funeral

MONTREAL -- A casual look around the fabled Montreal Forum on Monday found no trace of the late Glenn Hall's missing equipment, a duffel bag that never arrived for the goalie's NHL debut more than seven decades ago.

That his flimsy leather leg pads, battered skates and gloves and paper-thin shoulder and arm pads have vanished into the mists of time is exactly how "Mr. Goalie" forever wanted it.

"I never went back to the Forum looking for them," Glenn said with a laugh during a talk long ago. "Because I might just have found them."

One of the greatest goalies in hockey history died Jan. 7 in Stony Plain, Alberta, at age 94, having been in delicate health for some weeks.