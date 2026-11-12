Fiala to make season debut for Kings, was injured at Olympics

The 30-year-old forward returns after recovering from multiple fractures to his left lower leg sustained while playing for Team Switzerland at the 2026 Winter Olympics in February. He had a follow-up procedure in September and was on the ice Thursday for an optional morning skate.

"He looks great in practice, but I think once you get into a game and it becomes live, it's always a little bit of a different feel," Kings coach Peter Laviolette said. "But to me, he looks like he's confident, just in the way he practices and the way he moves on the ice in practice. I think it's a good entry point for him, and we'll communicate with him through the game as it moves on."

Fiala had 40 points (18 goals, 22 assists) in 56 games last season, one cut short after he was hit into the side boards by Team Canada forward Tom Wilson, who then fell on his left leg at 17:10 of the third period in a 5-1 loss. He was taken from the ice on a stretcher and transported to the hospital.

He returns with the Kings (5-8-2) playing the sixth of a seven-game homestand that ends against the Calgary Flames on Saturday. He joins Artemi Panarin in the lineup for the first time since the 35-year-old forward was acquired in a trade with the New York Rangers on Feb. 4. Mats Zuccarello came back Tuesday after the forward missed six games with an upper-body injury. He was minus-1 with a shot on goal in 11:13 of a 3-0 loss to the Nashville Predators on Tuesday.

Fiala and Zuccarello are the projected wings on the second line with center Quinton Byfield against the Islanders.

"I think Zuccarello coming back in last game, we watched the minutes and just marked him and moved him through it," Laviolette said. "Kevin's been on the ice for a while now and his game, his conditioning, his ability to create, it looks good to me out there. Again, there'll be communication between he and I tonight as to where that goes, but I do think managing that expectation as well. Both of these guys are contributing offensive players and they're going to want to come in and have an impact, but especially with Kevin, he has been out for a while."

Fiala is in his fifth season with the Kings after signing a seven-year, $55.125 million contract ($7.875 million average annual value) on June 30, 2022, one day after he was traded to Los Angeles by the Minnesota Wild for defenseman Brock Faber and a first-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft.