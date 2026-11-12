Guerin plays coy when asked about Yurov-for-Larkin trade report 

“Hey, look, I know there are reports out there that we have offered him up, but nobody knows what I’ve offered, except Detroit,” Guerin said on “The Chad Hartman Show” on WCCO radio in Minneapolis.

Larkin asked the Red Wings for a trade after last season, left the team Oct. 29 and is suspended without pay. The 30-year-old is a six-time 30-goal-scorer in the fourth year of an eight-year, $69.9 million contract ($8.7 million average annual value) he signed with Detroit on March 1, 2023.

Minnesota selected Yurov with the No. 24 pick of the 2022 NHL Draft. The 22-year-old forward has seven points (six goals, one assist) in 20 games entering the Wild’s game at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; SN, MINNHL, Wild+).

Asked what impressed him most about Yurov, Guerin told WCCO: “He’s just got a very mature game for a player his age. It’s a 200-foot game. The things that he does really well are usually the things that you beg young, talented players to do, and it takes you a couple years to kind of get there, and he does them already.”

Guerin told WCCO he has made no decisions on Quinn Hughes, whom the Wild acquired from the Vancouver Canucks in a trade Dec. 12, 2025. The 27-year-old defenseman is in the final season of a six-year, $47.1 million contract ($7.85 million average annual value). He has been eligible to sign a new contract since July 1 and can become an unrestricted free agent if he doesn’t sign by June 30.

At the NHL general managers meeting in Toronto on Tuesday, Guerin told NHL.com he would be willing to keep Hughes past the NHL Trade Deadline on March 1 without a new deal.

Asked if he had decided not to trade Hughes no matter what, Guerin told WCCO: “No. I haven’t decided that. No. I haven’t decided anything.” Asked if he knows when he’ll decide, he said: “No. I don’t.”

“When you make decisions like that, you have to stand behind them, and I’m not prepared to do anything like that right now,” Guerin said.

Hughes knows where Minnesota stands. The Wild are giving him space and enjoying the ride.

The Wild lead the Central Division, and Hughes has 27 points (six goals, 21 assists) in 20 games. That’s second among Minnesota skaters behind forward Kirill Kaprizov, who has 32 points (17 goals, 15 assists) in 20 games, and second among NHL defensemen behind Evan Bouchard of the Edmonton Oilers, who has 33 points (11 goals, 22 assists) in 20 games.

“I don’t know what more I could do,” Guerin told WCCO. “I mean, we’ve laid it all there, and he has all the information that he needs. At some point in time, I’m sure we’re going to have sit down and talk again, but it’s not right now. That’s just kind of where we’re at.

“I’m getting these questions a lot, and there’s just not a lot to report or to give you. We’re just playing hockey. I wish I could give you something different. I’m not trying to give you, like, boxed answers and duck the questions or anything like that. There’s just not a lot to report.”

When he talks to his wife or his staff, does Guerin wonder at times why Hughes hasn’t signed yet?

“Not recently,” Guerin said. “I’d say some time ago, I probably had those thoughts and conversations more. But me personally, I’m comfortable with the situation. I’ve settled in with it. Honestly, I’m really happy with the way things are right now.

“The most important thing is that the team is playing well. Quinn’s a big part of that. Let’s enjoy this part. Let’s not make something an issue that we don’t have to make an issue.”