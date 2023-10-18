Andersen leaves Hurricanes game after taking shot off mask

Carolina Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen took a shot off the mask and was pulled for precautionary reasons in the first period of their game against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center in San Jose on Tuesday.

Andersen left a 1-1 game at 5:27 after being struck by Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro’s wrist shot from the point that was deflected in front. It was the second shot Andersen faced.

He was replaced by backup goalie Antti Raanta.

Andersen entered 2-0-0 with a 3.84 goals-against average and .867 save percentage. The 34-year-old went 21-11-1 with a 2.48 GAA and .903 save percentage in 34 games (33 starts) last season.