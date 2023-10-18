Latest News

Oilers get 1st win, ease past Predators

Dubois scores 1st goal for Kings in win against Jets

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Cozens, Sabres defeat Lightning in OT for 1st victory

Mailbag: ESPN's 'Frozen Frenzy,' Bedard media attention

GM wants Canadiens players to 'chart their own path'

Seider eager to face Crosby, Penguins with Red Wings

State Your Case: Playoff chances for Penguins, Red Wings 

Reg Fleming played big role when Chicago won Cup in 1961

Special teams spark Wild in win against Canadiens

Sorokin makes 14 saves, Islanders stifle Coyotes in shutout

Dach to miss remainder of season for Canadiens

Couturier scores 1st goal in 22 months, Flyers shut out Canucks  

NHL best goal 2023-24 season

Heritage Classic ice refrigeration unit arrives in Edmonton

NHL team theme night celebrations

Dach out with significant injury for Canadiens

NHL Fantasy Hockey Top 200 Player Rankings

Andersen leaves Hurricanes game after taking shot off mask

Goalie pulled for precautionary reasons in 1st period against Sharks, replaced by Raanta

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Carolina Hurricanes goalie Frederik Andersen took a shot off the mask and was pulled for precautionary reasons in the first period of their game against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center in San Jose on Tuesday.

Andersen left a 1-1 game at 5:27 after being struck by Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro’s wrist shot from the point that was deflected in front. It was the second shot Andersen faced.

He was replaced by backup goalie Antti Raanta.

Andersen entered 2-0-0 with a 3.84 goals-against average and .867 save percentage. The 34-year-old went 21-11-1 with a 2.48 GAA and .903 save percentage in 34 games (33 starts) last season.