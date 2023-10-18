SAN JOSE -- Seth Jarvis scored twice for the Carolina Hurricanes, who rallied with four third-period goals in a 6-3 win against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center on Tuesday.
Hurricanes score 4 in 3rd to rally past Sharks
Jarvis has 2 goals, Andersen leaves game for Carolina
Martin Necas and Stefan Noesen each had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes (3-1-0), who are finishing a three-game road trip through California. Michael Bunting, Brady Skjei and Jesperi Kotkaniemi had two assists each.
"The answer was that we were able to get one by that goalie because he was phenomenal," Hurricanes coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "I mean, that was a really amazing goalie performance through the first two periods there. He was special. We were able to crack one in there with Noesen's goal and I think that kind of opened the floodgates a little bit, but he was keeping them in there."
Antti Raanta made 12 saves in relief of Frederik Andersen, who exited the game just 5:27 into the first period after a high shot hit him in the mask. He stayed out for the remainder of the game for precautionary reasons.
"We're in an age now for the athletes, everything is precautionary,” Brind’Amour said. “If it's even remotely, 'Oh I'm a little dinged,' well of course you are, you just took one in the head. It's 'Okay, see you, we're pulling you out and we're going to make sure there's nothing wrong.' And really across the board, I think we've done a good job with that and that's what this was tonight."
Sebastian Aho missed the game after being scratched late with an upper-body injury prior to warmups.
Fabian Zetterlund had a goal and an assist, and Tomas Hertl had two assists for the Sharks (0-2-1). Mackenzie Blackwood made 36 saves.
"I didn't like the way we played for most of the night," Sharks coach David Quinn said. "I don't think we skated the way we have been. I don't think we were physical enough and it ended up catching up to us. We've got to be way more competitive in our battles than we were today. We were way too puck conscious about the game, soft on battles. So that was disappointing because that hasn't been the case up to this point."
Zetterlund put the Sharks ahead 1-0 with his first San Jose goal at 3:14 of the first period, taking a breakaway pass from Hertl and beating Andersen over the blocker. The forward was acquired by San Jose on Feb. 26 in a trade that sent Timo Meier to the New Jersey Devils.
"Of course, when you score, it's a nice feeling," Zetterlund said. "That was a nice pass by Tommy [Hertl], and there was a nice breakaway there."
Jarvis tied it 1-1 at 4:06 with a wrist shot on the power play.
Jacob Slavin put Carolina ahead 2-1 at 8:54 of the second period with a short-handed goal before Filip Zadina tied it 2-2 on the power play at 9:11.
William Eklund made it 3-2 at 16:06 when he scored on his own rebound on a Sharks power play. Carolina unsuccessfully challenged for goaltender interference.
Noesen tied it again 3-3 on the power play at 9:07 of the third period, taking a pass from behind the net by Kotkaniemi and shooting five-hole on Blackwood.
"We were playing solid all game. We had chance after chance. We knew we just had to stick with it," Slavin said. "Our power play came up huge there in the third period. That's always good to get them clicking and firing on all cylinders."
Jarvis scored his second goal from the slot on the power play at 11:51 to give Carolina the lead 4-3.
Necas made it 5-3 on a wraparound at 14:53 and Brett Pesce scored at 15:08 for the 6-3 final.
NOTES: Blackwood passed Kaapo Kahkonen (78 saves) for the most saves in his first two appearances with the franchise (87 - made 51 saves in his team debut Saturday). … Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin tied Mark Howe for most short-handed goals (4) by a defenseman in franchise history. … Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic missed the game with a lower-body injury. … Forward Kevin Labanc was a healthy scratch for a third straight game to begin the season for San Jose. ... Carolina was 3-for-7 on the power play, while San Jose went 2-for-6.