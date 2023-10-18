Hurricanes score 4 in 3rd to rally past Sharks

Antti Raanta made 12 saves in relief of Frederik Andersen, who exited the game just 5:27 into the first period after a high shot hit him in the mask. He stayed out for the remainder of the game for precautionary reasons.

"We're in an age now for the athletes, everything is precautionary,” Brind’Amour said. “If it's even remotely, 'Oh I'm a little dinged,' well of course you are, you just took one in the head. It's 'Okay, see you, we're pulling you out and we're going to make sure there's nothing wrong.' And really across the board, I think we've done a good job with that and that's what this was tonight."

Sebastian Aho missed the game after being scratched late with an upper-body injury prior to warmups.

Fabian Zetterlund had a goal and an assist, and Tomas Hertl had two assists for the Sharks (0-2-1). Mackenzie Blackwood made 36 saves.

"I didn't like the way we played for most of the night," Sharks coach David Quinn said. "I don't think we skated the way we have been. I don't think we were physical enough and it ended up catching up to us. We've got to be way more competitive in our battles than we were today. We were way too puck conscious about the game, soft on battles. So that was disappointing because that hasn't been the case up to this point."

Zetterlund put the Sharks ahead 1-0 with his first San Jose goal at 3:14 of the first period, taking a breakaway pass from Hertl and beating Andersen over the blocker. The forward was acquired by San Jose on Feb. 26 in a trade that sent Timo Meier to the New Jersey Devils.

"Of course, when you score, it's a nice feeling," Zetterlund said. "That was a nice pass by Tommy [Hertl], and there was a nice breakaway there."