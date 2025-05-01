Luostarinen has 4 points, Panthers eliminate Lightning in Game 5 of East 1st Round

The Panthers, the defending Stanley Cup champions, will face the Toronto Maple Leafs or Ottawa Senators in the second round. The Maple Leafs lead that best-of-7 series 3-2 with Game 6 on Thursday.

Anton Lundell had a goal and two assists, Sam Reinhart had a goal and an assist and Brad Marchand had two assists for the Panthers, who are the No. 3 seed from the Atlantic Division. Sergei Bobrovsky made 26 saves.

Florida has eliminated Tampa Bay from the playoffs in consecutive seasons. The Panthers advanced to the second round for the fourth straight season.

Jake Guentzel scored and Victor Hedman had two assists for the Lightning, the No. 2 seed from the Atlantic. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves.

The Lightning were eliminated in the first round for the third consecutive season.

Gage Goncalves gave the Lightning a 1-0 lead at 2:33 of the first period when he chipped the puck into an open cage off a redirection from Luke Glendening that took Bobrovsky out of position.

Carter Verhaeghe tied it 1-1 with a power-play goal at 5:21. Playing net front, Verhaeghe took control of a loose puck and slipped it past Vasilevskiy.

Lundell gave Florida a 2-1 advantage at 10:06. Marchand sent the puck to the net, and after it deflected off Lundell's shin, he gathered the puck to score from close range.

Nick Paul tied it 2-2 at 12:16 with a whiparound shot from the slot after Conor Geekie was able to keep the puck in the zone.

Aleksander Barkov put the Panthers back ahead 3-2 at :52 of the second period with a redirect off a shot from Gustav Forsling.

Guentzel tied it with a power-play goal at 9:57 when he sent a wrist shot from the top of the right circle past Bobrovsky on the glove side.

Sam Bennett made it 4-3 at 15:13 when he jumped out of the penalty box to create a 2-on-1 rush and finished it with a snap shot that beat Vasilevskiy on the stick side.

Luostarinen extended the lead to 5-3 at 13:02 in the third period, chipping in a puck from the low slot off a centering pass from Marchand. Reinhart added an empty-net goal at 15:36 for the 6-3 final.