Cates scores twice, Flyers rally past Panthers

Garnet Hathaway and Morgan Frost also scored for Philadelphia (19-20-5), which won consecutive games for the first time since Dec. 10-12. Samuel Ersson made 20 saves.

Sam Reinhart scored two goals for Florida (25-16-3), which has lost three of four (1-2-1). Uvis Balinskis also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 25 saves.

Cates' second goal broke a 3-3 tie at 14:09 of the third period. He won a race for a loose puck at center ice, tipped it past Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov, gloved it down, skated in on Bobrovsky and lifted a backhand under the crossbar.

Reinhart put the Panthers ahead 1-0 with a short-handed goal at 7:59 of the first period. He intercepted a pass at the Philadelphia blue line, skated down the left-wing boards, cut through the slot and scored from a sharp angle on the right side.

Balinskis made it 2-0 at 9:34 with a shot from the right face-off circle.

Hathaway cut it to 2-1 at 7:51 of the second period when his centering pass intended for teammate Ryan Poehling went off the stick of Panthers defenseman Nate Schmidt and past Bobrovsky.

Cates tied it 2-2 with a power-play goal at 2:01 of the third period, scoring off the rebound of a Travis Sanheim shot.

Reinhart scored his fifth goal in the past three games to put the Panthers ahead 3-2 at 3:35. He took a backhanded pass from Matthew Tkachuk in the right face-off circle, spun around and beat Ersson with a snap shot on the power play.

Frost knocked in a loose puck in the crease during a Philadelphia power play to tie it 3-3 at 5:59.