Panthers edge Rangers in Game 5, 1 win from Cup Final

Lundell breaks tie midway through 3rd, Bennett has 2 points for Florida

By David Satriano
@davidsatriano NHL.com Staff Writer

NEW YORK -- Sam Bennett had a goal and an assist, and the Florida Panthers moved within one win of the Stanley Cup Final by defeating the New York Rangers 3-2 in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final at Madison Square Garden on Thursday.

The Panthers can advance to the Cup Final for the second straight season with a win in Game 6 of the best-of-7 series in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday.

Anton Lundell scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period, and Gustav Forsling scored for Florida, the No. 1 seed from the Atlantic Division. Sergei Bobrovsky made 25 saves.

Chris Kreider and Alexis Lafreniere scored, and Igor Shesterkin made 34 saves for the Rangers, the No. 1 seed from the Metropolitan Division.

Lundell gave the Panthers a 2-1 lead at 10:22 of the third with a wrist shot from the left circle that beat Shesterkin, who was screened by Vladimir Tarasenko.

Bennett scored an empty-net goal to extend it to 3-1 with 1:52 remaining.

Lafreniere made it 3-2 with 50 seconds left with Shesterkin pulled for the extra skater.

Kreider gave New York a 1-0 lead at 2:04 of the second period with a short-handed goal. He broke up a pass attempt from Matthew Tkachuk in the defensive zone before skating in and scoring on a breakaway, wrapping the puck past Bobrovsky's right pad.

Forsling tied it 1-1 at 8:21 of the second with a backhand from in close. He took a pass from Bennett that went between Lafreniere and Ryan Lindgren.

The Rangers were 0-for-3 on the power play and are 1-for-14 in the series; they have scored two short-handed goals in the series (Barclay Goodrow, Game 3).

