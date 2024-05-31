Rangers struggle again on power play, in 3rd period in Game 5 loss to Panthers

NEW YORK -- For the New York Rangers, their two weaknesses came back again to haunt them in the biggest game so far of the Eastern Conference Final.

The Rangers failed on the power play and lost the third period again in a 3-2 loss to the Florida Panthers in Game 5 at Madison Square Garden on Thursday.

As a result, the Rangers face elimination for the first time this postseason, trailing 3-2 in the best-of-7 series.

Game 6 is at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC). Win and they force a Game 7 on Monday. Lose and the franchise Stanley Cup drought extends to 30 years.

To stay alive, New York will have to be better on the power play. The Rangers went 0-for-3 in Game 5 and are 1-for-14 for the series.

Their penalty-killers have two short-handed goals in this series, including the one by Chris Kreider to open the scoring at 2:04 of the second period on Thursday.

“Today [the power play] was kind of there, but it's missing that last pass or that last execution,” said Rangers forward Mika Zibanejad. “We'll look at it tomorrow. We know what we're capable of doing. We just have to make sure we take advantage of the chances when they come."

They didn’t do that Thursday.

The go-ahead goal by Florida forward Anton Lundell, at 10:22 of the third period, came 84 seconds after the Rangers had two quality chances on a penalty to defenseman Niko Mikkola.

"You're not going to score every time you go out there on the power play, but I think you want to at least create some momentum,” Zibanejad said. “I think we've done that with some. I know it can be better. We'll talk about it tomorrow and see what we have to do."