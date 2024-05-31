Panthers vs. Rangers, Game 5 of Eastern Conference Final: Instant reaction

Florida gets goals from Forsling, Lundell to move within 1 win of Cup Final

© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

By Bill Price
@BillPriceNHL NHL.com Editor-in-Chief

The Florida Panthers defeated the New York Rangers 3-2 in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final at Madison Square Garden on Thursday. They lead the series 3-2.

Here are some immediate takeaways from the game by NHL.com Editor-in-Chief Bill Price:

Star of the game

We’re going to go with Panthers defenseman Gustav Forsling here. He had a huge goal at 8:21 of the second period that tied the game 1-1, nearly scored a second time and led a defense that held the Rangers to one short-handed goal until the final minute of the game. He was plus-2 with two shots on goal in 23:17 of ice time.

Goal of the game

Anton Lundell had the biggest goal of the game and maybe the series. With 9:38 left in the third period, he came down the ice to the right side of Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin, and with New York defenseman Braden Schneider sliding in front of him, somehow got the puck over him and through Shesterkin’s arm and body. The goal broke a 1-1 tie and helped the Panthers head home one win away from reaching the Stanley Cup Final for a second straight season.

FLA@NYR ECF, Gm5: Lundell uses wicked wrister to make it 2-1

Save of the game

With 2:27 left in the first period of a 0-0 game, Rangers forward Vincent Trocheck had a mini-breakaway. As he approached the net, Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky went for the poke check and was able to knock the puck off Trocheck’s stick. Trocheck then collected the puck and slid it to Adam Fox, who got off a shot, but Bobrovsky was there to stop that one as well.

What’s next

The Panthers can book a trip to the Cup Final when the series heads back to Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, for Game 6 on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC).

