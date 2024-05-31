Panthers lean on playoff experience in Game 5 for latest tight win

NEW YORK -- Steeled by the experience of playing so many tight games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs the past two seasons, the Florida Panthers did not flinch when facing another one against the New York Rangers in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final on Thursday.
Looking like a team that had been there before, the Panthers found a way to make the key play when they needed it again in a 3-2 victory at Madison Square Garden. This time, it was Anton Lundell scoring to break a 1-1 tie at 10:22 of the third period and helping Florida take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-7 series.
The Panthers can close it out and reach the Stanley Cup Final for the second straight season with another win in Game 6 at home on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC), but they say they’re not thinking in those terms, yet.
“I don’t think we’ve thought about it at all,” forward Sam Bennett said. “Our approach is one game at a time. We’ve got business to take care of still and all we’re thinking about is Game 6 at home. So, that’s our entire focus is on that game right now.”
It would be understandable if the Panthers thought ahead a little. They’ve been on a mission to return to the Cup Final since they fell three victories short of winning their first championship last season by losing to the Vegas Golden Knights in five games.
But, through their experience, they know how small the margin of error is in these playoff series. Their path to the Cup Final last season was filled with games like the one they played Thursday with 10 of their 13 playoff wins coming by one goal, including all four in their sweep of the Carolina Hurricanes in the conference final.