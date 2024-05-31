Panthers lean on playoff experience in Game 5 for latest tight win

Florida has six one-goal wins this postseason, including two in this series. Even the Panthers’ 3-0 win in Game 1 against the Rangers was a one-goal game before they scored twice late.

So, they were comfortable tied 1-1 heading to the third period Thursday.

“I feel like our whole season we just try to play the same way and when the playoffs started, we’ve been through it,” Lundell said. “We’ve been playing tight games. We’ve been in the pressure, and we just try to go out there and enjoy it, and I think that’s our strength.”

The Panthers even seemed unfazed when they fell behind 1-0 on Chris Kreider’s short-handed goal 2:04 into the second period. They kept their cool and responded with Gustav Forsling’s backhand over goalie Igor Shesterkin’s glove at 8:21.

“We have experience of what it’s like to be on the bench and down one or even in the game and we’re fine,” coach Paul Maurice said. “And I do believe that experiential, yeah.”

The Panthers also have confidence in these situations because they know the third period is often their best. They’ve outscored opponents 23-10 in third periods in the playoffs, which is in stark contrast to their 13-9 deficit in goals in first periods.

“I think we have great composure in the games,” said Bennett, who set up Forsling’s tying goal. “Our starts haven’t been great, haven’t been what we’ve wanted, but it just seems like as the game goes on, we’re getting better and better. I think that contributes to our composure and we just keep playing the same way and not try to change our game.”

The Panthers pushed for the go-ahead goal from the start of the third period, and, as he has done for most of the series, Shesterkin thwarted some of their best scoring chances. That included a between-the-legs shot from Lundell 1:41 into the third and anther by linemate Eetu Luostarinen at 5:08.

Florida finally broke through on a rush play with Vladimir Tarasenko driving to the net to provide a screen before Lundell’s left-circle shot beat Shesterkin over his blocker on the short side.

“We just had chances after chances and just kept grinding and trusted that we’re going to get the chance and a goal,” Lundell said. “And when we got it, we really just tried to stay on top of them and keep the lead.”