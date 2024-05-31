Lundell steps up late for Panthers in Game 5 win against Rangers

NEW YORK -- Through the first two periods of Game 5, the third line for the Florida Panthers was stuck in neutral, the way all three players had been for most of the Eastern Conference Final. Anton Lundell had a single assist in the first four games of the series, Eetu Luostarinen had no points and so did Vladimir Tarasenko.

They figured it was enough.

“We just decided after the second period it was time to step up, everybody,” Lundell said. “We all wanted to step up and I felt like it was important for our line to give momentum, give the energy to the team. And then just trying to do our best. We had some great chances and finally we got the goal as well. That was huge.”

That was an understatement.

The three players, who had been put back together in Game 3 of the series, started pushing, seeing their game come together shift after shift, with a between-the-legs attempt from Lundell and one from Luostarinen. They got chances and confidence, as the Panthers and their line surged in the third.

And then, at 10:22, with the game tied 1-1, Lundell converted. Luostarinen started to break the puck out, sending the pass over to Lundell as he entered the neutral zone. Lundell picked it up just over the red line, skating down the left side of the ice as Tarasenko drifted toward the net.

Lundell waited and waited, his patience rewarded when he released the puck just north of the face-off dot, the goal breaking the tie as the Panthers went on to the 3-2 win in Game 5 that gave them a 3-2 lead in the best-of-7 series.