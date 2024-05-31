Rangers again can’t come up with crucial goal in Game 5 against Panthers

Scoring woes lead to 2nd straight loss in Eastern Final

rangers_053024a

© Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

NEW YORK -- One goal.

All season long the New York Rangers have found a way to get it. Even if they didn't like their game, they still somehow found it and won anyway. It's been their magic trick, the kind of sorcery that would have you believe they are that team of destiny this season.

Maybe the magic has worn off.

The Rangers haven't found that goal in two straight games, and the team of destiny is now the team on the brink of elimination.

"Just a little bit off," defenseman Jacob Trouba said. "That's the difference."

It was the Florida Panthers who found that one goal in overtime of Game 4 and then in the third period of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final at Madison Square Garden on Thursday.

Anton Lundell gave the Panthers the lead at 10:22 of the third period and Sam Bennett's empty-net goal at 18:08 wound up being the game-winner in a 3-2 victory.

The Panthers lead the best-of-7 series 3-2. The Rangers’ season could end as soon as Saturday, when they play Game 6 at Amerant Bank Arena.

"I think there are looks," center Mika Zibanejad said. "We have the best goalie and they have a very good goalie as well. There's been chances. They haven't gone in. But you can't let that affect you, just go on to the next game."

The Rangers were better in Game 5 than they were in Games 3 and 4 at Florida. All that does is add to the frustration of not getting that one goal.

They won Game 3 on Alex Wennberg's overtime goal, but that was one of those games that felt like it was a result of that magic mentioned earlier because they were not the better team. Florida dominated for long stretches, but New York still scored five goals.

The Rangers couldn't find that goal in Game 4. Instead, it was Sam Reinhart scoring on the power play 1:12 into overtime for a 3-2 win.

Are the Rangers top stars bought in to this series?

But Game 5 was at home and the Rangers came out like the assertive, aggressive team they need to be. They controlled a lot of the first period. They didn't score and neither did the Panthers, but that was the type of hockey they didn't play nearly enough of in Florida.

Then they connected on a short-handed goal 2:04 into the second period, Chris Kreider scoring off a pass from Zibanejad. The two top-line, star players on the Rangers who had to get going, who had no points in the series, finally got going.

Just 1:39 later they were on the power play, a grand opportunity to score the big goal and take the 2-0 lead. The chance looked even better when Panthers defenseman Niko Mikkola crashed into Rangers goalie Igor Shesterkin.

The Rangers could have had a 5-on-3 for 1:21, but that never happened.

Erik Gustafsson went in to protect Shesterkin and took a roughing penalty on Mikkola behind the net. It was as ill-timed as it was admirable.

"At that point in the game you probably want the 5-on-3," New York coach Peter Laviolette said. "It's understandable. There's a reaction out there. Players are in scrums, it's been a physical series the whole time, so somebody jumps in there defending the goalie. You admire that, but it's also playoff hockey too so you've got to keep things under control."

We'll never know if the Rangers would have scored on the 5-on-3, but the two-man advantage might have been exactly what their struggling power play needed to break out.

The Rangers didn't score on the 5-on-4. They went 0-for-3 on the power play. They're 1-for-14 in the series.

The power play was their bread and butter all season and through the early part of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. It delivered so many big goals, so many in one-goal games that made the difference in wins.

It isn't now.

"Close isn't cutting it," defenseman Adam Fox said. "We have to capitalize on those chances. Big spots. We have some looks. You don’t win games based on getting looks. You have to capitalize."

Gustav Forsling did for Florida at 8:21 of the second period, tying the game 1-1.

The Panthers pushed early in the third. The Rangers had another power play that went nowhere for them at 6:58, and when Lundell had a chance on a 3-on-2 he scored at 10:22 to give the Panthers a 2-1 lead.

"I thought we had some chances to make it 2-1 before that happened, and then they scored a 2-1 goal," Zibanejad said. "Then we're trying to chase that game-tying goal."

Didn't happen.

Bennett scored into the empty net to make it 3-1 with 1:52 left.

Oh sure, Alexis Lafrenière got one back to make it 3-2, a deflection of Zibanejad's shot for a 6-on-5 goal at 19:10, but that wasn't the one goal the Rangers needed.

The one goal they needed never came. It didn't in Game 4 either.

"Every game has been super close like that," Kreider said.

Game 6 could be too.

One goal could be the difference.

The Rangers have to get it.

They need the magic back.

Related Content

Panthers edge Rangers in Game 5, 1 win from Cup Final

Rangers struggle again on power play, in 3rd period in Game 5 loss to Panthers

Panthers vs. Rangers, Game 5 of Eastern Conference Final: Instant reaction

Latest News

Panthers edge Rangers in Game 5, 1 win from Cup Final

Rangers struggle again on power play, in 3rd period in Game 5 loss to Panthers

Tanev’s status uncertain for Stars in Game 5 because of injury

Oilers striving for 'full 60 minutes' against Stars in Game 5

Chytil replaces Wheeler in Rangers lineup for Game 5

Panthers vs. Rangers, Game 5 of Eastern Conference Final: Instant reaction

2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs conference finals schedule

DeBoer, Spott lean on each other through ‘family’ bond after tragedy

Slavin of Hurricanes wins Lady Byng Trophy for gentlemanly conduct

State of Western Final, new coaches discussed on 'NHL @TheRink' podcast

99-year-old Rangers fan celebrates birthday in style

2024 Stanley Cup Final schedule announced

3 Keys: Panthers at Rangers, Game 5 of Eastern Conference Final

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Brancy bringing energy, power to performance as Rangers anthem singer

NHL matchups, odds to watch: May 30

Stars lose 'ultimate' warrior Tanev to injury in Game 4 loss

Oilers’ lineup changes pay off in Game 4 win against Stars