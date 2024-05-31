Rangers again can’t come up with crucial goal in Game 5 against Panthers

NEW YORK -- One goal.

All season long the New York Rangers have found a way to get it. Even if they didn't like their game, they still somehow found it and won anyway. It's been their magic trick, the kind of sorcery that would have you believe they are that team of destiny this season.

Maybe the magic has worn off.

The Rangers haven't found that goal in two straight games, and the team of destiny is now the team on the brink of elimination.

"Just a little bit off," defenseman Jacob Trouba said. "That's the difference."

It was the Florida Panthers who found that one goal in overtime of Game 4 and then in the third period of Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final at Madison Square Garden on Thursday.

Anton Lundell gave the Panthers the lead at 10:22 of the third period and Sam Bennett's empty-net goal at 18:08 wound up being the game-winner in a 3-2 victory.

The Panthers lead the best-of-7 series 3-2. The Rangers’ season could end as soon as Saturday, when they play Game 6 at Amerant Bank Arena.

"I think there are looks," center Mika Zibanejad said. "We have the best goalie and they have a very good goalie as well. There's been chances. They haven't gone in. But you can't let that affect you, just go on to the next game."

The Rangers were better in Game 5 than they were in Games 3 and 4 at Florida. All that does is add to the frustration of not getting that one goal.

They won Game 3 on Alex Wennberg's overtime goal, but that was one of those games that felt like it was a result of that magic mentioned earlier because they were not the better team. Florida dominated for long stretches, but New York still scored five goals.

The Rangers couldn't find that goal in Game 4. Instead, it was Sam Reinhart scoring on the power play 1:12 into overtime for a 3-2 win.