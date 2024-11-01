Barkov lifts Panthers past Stars in hometown at Global Series Finland

Seven Finland-born players were in the lineup, each of whom was on the ice for the opening face-off, including Stars forward Roope Hintz and defensemen Esa Lindell (goal, assist) and Miro Heiskanen, and Panthers forwards Barkov, Anton Lundell (goal) and Eetu Luostarinen, and defenseman Niko Mikkola (assist).

Sam Reinhart had two goals and an assist, and defenseman Aaron Ekblad had three assists for the Panthers (8-3-1), who have won four straight games. Sergei Bobrovsky had 32 saves.

Mavrik Bourque had his first NHL goal, and Jake Oettinger made 22 saves for the Stars (7-3-0), who had won two straight.

The teams finish the back-to-back series Saturday (Noon ET; NHLN, SN1, Victory+, SCRIPPS).

Barkov is the first Finland-born player to score four points in a game of the 10 NHL regular-season games played in Finland.

The Panthers captain finished a pretty play to make it 2-0 at 7:11 of the first, scoring after Reinhart softly deflected a pass from Evan Rodrigues.

Rodrigues opened the scoring with the fastest NHL regular-season goal scored outside of North America 28 seconds into the game, tipping a shot by Ekblad for a 1-0 lead. Barkov had the secondary assist.

Tyler Seguin made it 2-1 at 10:45 off the first with a bank shot from the end boards that bounced off Bobrovsky and into the net.

Lundell deflected a shot by Ekblad past Oettinger for a power-play goal at 15:52 of the first to make it 3-1.

Lindell converted a blind backhand pass from Jason Robertson to make it 3-2 at 1:32 of the second.

Reinhart scored to make it 4-2 with a short-handed goal at 6:07 of the second. Barkov had the primary assist.

Reinhart also scored to make it 6-2 at 10:08 of the third, finishing off a pass from Barkov.

Mackie Samoskevich scored at 2:31 of the third for a 6-2 lead.

Bourque scored at 15:38 of third to make it 6-3, and Jamie Benn scored with 34 seconds left for the 6-4 final.