Panthers shut out Hurricanes in Game 2, extend lead in Eastern Final

The shutout was Bobrovsky's third of the playoffs for the Panthers, who lead the best-of-7 series 2-0. Game 3 will be in Sunrise, Florida, on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS, CBC).

Bennett had two goals and an assist, and Verhaeghe had three assists for the Panthers, who are the No. 3 seed from the Atlantic Division. Matthew Tkachuk had a goal and an assist, and Aaron Ekblad and Evan Rodrigues each had two assists.

Florida forward Sam Reinhart left the game after the first period with a lower-body injury.

Frederik Andersen allowed four goals on 16 shots before being pulled for the Hurricanes, who are the No. 2 seed from the Metropolitan Division. Pyotr Kochetkov made three saves in the third period.

Carolina has now lost 14 straight games in the Eastern Conference Final (swept in past three appearances).

Florida took a 1-0 lead at 1:17 of the first period. Tkachuk intercepted Andrei Svechnikov’s pass up the boards in Carolina's defensive zone and quickly fed Gustav Forsling, who curled out between the circles and scored with a snap shot over Andersen’s left pad.

Tkachuk then made it 2-0 at 11:41. Verhaeghe brought the puck out from behind the net and passed across the crease to Tkachuk for a tap-in at the left post.

Bennett extended the lead to 3-0 at 15:50 of the first, deflecting Verhaeghe’s shot from the edge of the left circle for a power-play goal.

Bennett scored his second of the game at 19:21 of the second period to make it 4-0. Andersen stopped Verhaeghe’s initial wraparound attempt, but Bennett buried the rebound at the right post.

Aleksander Barkov made it 5-0 at 13:49 of the third period, redirecting Ekblad's wrist shot from the right point past Kochetkov for a power-play goal.