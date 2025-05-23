Tkachuk's mix of tenacity, talent sparks Panthers to Game 2 win in Eastern Final

It ended Tkachuk's 10-game goalless streak, but he said the final score, not who scores, is all that matters to him.

“We’re up two games to zero, I do not care how we get there,” Tkachuk said. “If it goes in, it goes in. If it doesn’t, it doesn’t. I’ve never cared.

“But sometimes it’s nice to see it go in, but it is what it is. I’m not (Alex) Ovechkin, they are not always going to go in, but when they do, they feel nice.”

Like Tkachuk, Panthers coach Paul Maurice pays little attention to who is scoring and who isn’t.

“I never look, ever look at stats. It just doesn’t matter to me,” Maurice said. “I don’t care who scores, I really don’t.”

After getting on the board, Tkachuk got under the skin of Svechnikov. The two were jousting up and down the ice and eventually Svechnikov hit Tkachuk along the boards near the Hurricanes bench. He then punched Tkachuk in the back of the head, drawing a roughing minor. Bennett scored with 17 seconds left on the resulting power play, and it was 3-0 with 4:10 left in the first period.

“He’s able to be an agitator without taking penalties,” forward A.J. Greer said. “That’s huge for us. A skilled guy who can play in all different types of games.”

Though he didn’t get a point on the Panthers’ fourth goal, his fingerprints were all over it. With just over a minute left in the second period, Carolina forward Taylor Hall tried to carry the puck through the neutral zone, but Tkachuk stepped up on him just past the red line and Hall took a spill, allowing Tkachuk to get the puck from Bennett and carry it into the offensive zone, starting a play that would eventually see Bennett score on a feed from Verhaeghe to make it a 4-0 game with 39 seconds left in the second period.

“He’s at his best in big moments,” Greer said.

It’s been a season of highs and lows for Tkachuk. He had 57 points (22 goals, 35 assists) in the Panthers’ first 52 games of the season, and he then became a household name in the U.S. when he fought Brandon Hagel of Canada at the start of a game in the 4 Nations Face-Off.

But he sustained a lower-body injury in that game, didn’t play in the U.S.’s third game against Sweden, and then sat out the final 23:22 of regulation and 8:18 of overtime in the championship game loss to Canada.

He would miss the rest of the regular season before scoring two goals and getting an assist when he returned for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Tampa Bay Lightning. He would score again in Game 3 and then would get six assists in the next 10 games.

But on Thursday, he did more than just score, being part of a line with Bennett and Verhaeghe that imposed its will on the Hurricanes with a ferocious forecheck.

“He’s a guy that doesn’t need to score to be effective,” Bennett said. "He’s doing everything on the ice for this team, and when he scores, it’s just an added bonus.”