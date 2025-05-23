Barkley, Michaels join Bissonnette, Arnett for TNT Game 2 alternate broadcast

NBA star, legendary sportscaster share laughs, discuss playoffs

FLA@CAR, Gm2: Michaels joins Bissonnette, Arnett on TNT AltCast

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

Paul Bissonnette and Will Arnett didn’t let their favorite team’s elimination stop them from enjoying the Eastern Conference Final.

Charles Barkley and Al Michaels joined the "NHL on TNT" analyst and the “not an expert” comic actor during their TNT alternate broadcast of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final between the Florida Panthers and Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday.

During the first period, Barkley hopped on the broadcast to discuss the NHL playoffs.

The NBA Hall of Famer, who picked the Toronto Maple Leafs to make the Stanley Cup Final against the Edmonton Oilers, expressed his disappointment at the Maple Leafs Game 7 loss against the Panthers in the Eastern Conference Second Round.

Barkley cited Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky as the reason for the Panthers success and the additions of forward Brad Marchand and defenseman Seth Jones, who the former NBA star has beef with.

“Listen man, I love watching Marchand, he is one of those guys you’d love to play with,” Barkley said. “I have nothing but admiration and respect for him. And let me tell you something, I hate Seth Jones… his dad [former NBA forward Popeye Jones], I played in the NBA for all those years, his dad was the only person who kicked my a** all the time.”

The former NBA MVP added he has no clue why Popeye Jones had so much success against him, but joked he was taking it out on the Panthers defenseman.

Barkley then talked about trying to watch Game 1 of the Western Conference Final between the Oilers and Dallas Stars while at Madison Square Garden for the TNT broadcast of Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference Final between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers.

He called the Knicks vs Pacers game the “most incredible” game he’s ever watched and was “in Heaven” when he saw the Oilers go up 3-1 in the second period then his bubble was burst when the Stars scored five unanswered goals in the third period.

Michaels joined Bissonnette and Arnett during the second period.

The sportscaster, who called the 1980 “Mircale on Ice,” joked about Bissonnette not knowing Michaels called the monumental game.

“Bissonnette’s the type of guy that thinks if it didn’t happen 15 minutes ago, it didn’t happen,” Michaels chirped the TNT host.

The “Thursday Night Football” announcer told the duo he was a “puck head” and has had season tickets to the Los Angeles Kings for 30 years, revealing hockey games are the only sporting events he will attend as a spectator.

Michaels then reminisced about the “Mircale on Ice” game between the United States and Soviet Union in the 1980 Winter Olympics.

“To me that will always be the number one thing in my career, it can't be topped because of what it meant to the country. It meant so much. It was more than hockey,” Michaels said.

Former NHL defenseman Keith Yandle, defenseman Ryan Whitney and forward Colby Armstrong also were guests throughout the broadcast.

Related Content

Charles Barkley has priceless reaction to Oilers overtime win in Game 5

Short Shifts

Scheffler takes in Western Conference Final Game 1

Fans raise over $80k for True North Youth Foundation in honor of Scheifele’s dad

Straschnitzki throws out 1st pitch at Blue Jays game

Gretzky visits Stars locker room after series-clinching Game 6

Former Gov. Roy Cooper shares photo supporting Hurricanes

Toronto Blue Jays show Maple Leafs love before Game 7 vs. Panthers

Jets teammates, Stars players, take extra time with Scheifele on handshake line

Oettinger makes incredible save to keep Game 6 tied in third period

Jets' Scheifele scores one for dad's memory in Game 6 against Stars

Short Shifts Power Rankings: May 16

Charles Barkley has priceless reaction to Oilers overtime win in Game 5

Paige Bueckers rocks Stars jersey for Game 4

Kerfoot, Durzi talk Mammoth name, team jerseys

Miller competes at 2025 U.S. Open Local Qualifying, misses cut

PWHL’s Montreal, Ottawa battle in marathon playoff matchup

Bennett pumps brakes on slick goal to extend Panthers lead in Game 4

Smith scores buzzer beater goal to help Golden Knights to Game 3 win

Sullivan attends Knicks playoff game at Madison Square Garden