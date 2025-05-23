Hurricanes losing mental, physical battle to Panthers in Eastern Conference Final

RALEIGH, N.C. -- It was never close, never in doubt from start to finish. It was everything you'd expect from a champion like the Florida Panthers and nothing you'd expect from a contender like the Carolina Hurricanes.

But if you're following the trend, the outcome of Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final at Lenovo Center on Thursday and the team on top of the scoreboard, more than the 5-0 final itself, was not surprising. At this point, how can it be anything but expected?

The Hurricanes have lost 14 consecutive games in the conference final since 2009, but what matters presently is the past six have all come against Florida -- four in 2023 and two so far in 2025.

Each one has been worse than the last, but the first five were nowhere near as bad as what happened Thursday, when for the first time against the Panthers in the conference final Carolina looked flustered, overwhelmed and outmatched.

So, yes, at this point it's fair to question if the Panthers are not only winning on the ice, but if they're also imposing their will in the heads of the Carolina players. It's fair to question if the Hurricanes are questioning themselves, internally asking, "Can we beat this team?"

"This game is mental," Carolina captain Jordan Staal said. "I mean, it's all about the brain and your focus and the thoughts that can creep in. It's got to be the thoughts we've been thinking all year, and that's playing our game, focusing on our shifts and our battles and doing what we do. When you get those thoughts like that come in it never looks good. We've got to believe in the group that we have and what we've done all year and go steal one in Game 3."