Reinhart leaves Game 2 for Panthers with lower-body injury

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart will not return to Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final because of a lower-body injury he sustained in the first period against the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center on Thursday.

When carrying the puck into the offensive zone on a power play, Reinhart took the brunt of an open-ice hip check from Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho at 14:49 of the first period. He went rolling into the boards and came back to the bench wincing in pain.

It appeared that he was favoring his left hip or leg.

Reinhart returned for one 12-second shift before the first period ended but did not come back out for the start of the second.

He played 5:37 in eight shifts in the first period.

Reinhart has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 14 games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He had 81 points (39 goals, 42 assists) in 79 regular-season games.