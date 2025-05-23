Reinhart leaves Game 2 for Panthers with lower-body injury

Florida forward does not return for 2nd period after hit from Aho

fla-reinhart-injured

© Michael Chisholm/NHLI via Getty Images

By Dan Rosen
@drosennhl NHL.com Senior Writer

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Florida Panthers forward Sam Reinhart will not return to Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Final because of a lower-body injury he sustained in the first period against the Carolina Hurricanes at Lenovo Center on Thursday.

When carrying the puck into the offensive zone on a power play, Reinhart took the brunt of an open-ice hip check from Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho at 14:49 of the first period. He went rolling into the boards and came back to the bench wincing in pain.

It appeared that he was favoring his left hip or leg.

Reinhart returned for one 12-second shift before the first period ended but did not come back out for the start of the second.

He played 5:37 in eight shifts in the first period.

Reinhart has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 14 games in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He had 81 points (39 goals, 42 assists) in 79 regular-season games.

Latest News

Chatfield remains out for Hurricanes in Game 2 of Eastern Final

Oilers out for redemption in Game 2 of Western Conference Final at Stars

Perry not taking latest Cup run with Oilers for granted

Seguin healthy, igniting Stars entering Game 2 of West Final against Oilers

Shanahan out as president of Maple Leafs

Hall of Famer Fuhr expects bounce back from Oilers in Game 2 of West Final

Panthers at Hurricanes, Eastern Conference Final Game 2 preview

Winnipeg hopes to re-sign Ehlers to new contract

EDGE stats leaders in 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Blashill hired as Blackhawks coach, replaces Sorensen

Conference Finals discussed on '@TheRink' podcast

EDGE stats from Stars-Oilers Western Conference Final after Game 1

Celebrini enjoying apprenticeship under MacKinnon, Crosby at Worlds

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for Stanley Cup Playoffs

Desnoyers, Brzustewicz among top 2025 NHL Draft prospects competing at Memorial Cup

Duchene's patience pays off with goal in Game 1 win against Oilers

Oilers unable to overcome special teams struggles in Game 1 loss to Stars