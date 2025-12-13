Rousseau dies at 85, 4-time Stanley Cup winner with Canadiens

MONTREAL -- Bobby Rousseau, a four-time Stanley Cup champion with the Montreal Canadiens between 1965-69 and winner of the 1962 Calder Trophy, voted as NHL rookie of the year, died Saturday at a hospital in Trois-Rivieres, Quebec, his family at his side.

Rousseau was 85, having battled Alzheimer’s disease for several years.

He played 942 regular season games, the first 643 for the Canadiens from 1960-70, then 63 with the 1970-71 Minnesota North Stars and finally 236 more with the New York Rangers from 1971-74.

A fast, creative skater with a hard shot, Rousseau had 703 points (245 goals, 458 assists) in his 15 NHL seasons. His most memorable game was Feb. 1, 1964, when it seemed he couldn’t miss, scoring five goals on nine shots against Detroit Red Wings goalie Roger Crozier in a 9-3 Montreal Forum victory.