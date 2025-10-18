Lyon makes 32 saves, Sabres hand Panthers 4th straight loss

Josh Doan scored twice, and Owen Power scored for the Sabres (2-3-0), who have won two in a row after losing their first three games of the season.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves for the Panthers (3-4-0), who have lost four straight after opening the season with three straight wins.

Doan gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead on the power play at 7:13 of the first period. Tage Thompson's shot from the right wall went off Doan's leg in front and beat Bobrovsky blocker side.

It was Doan's first goal with the Sabres after he was acquired with defenseman Michael Kesselring in a trade with the Utah Mammoth for forward JJ Peterka on June 26.

Doan made it 2-0 when he redirected Jason Zucker's pass by Bobrovsky's right skate at 11:12 of the second period on the power play.

Power jumped up to join the rush and took a feed from Alex Tuch down low that he chipped over Bobrovsky's right pad to push it to 3-0 at 14:20.

Florida was 0-for-7 on the power-play with 15 shots on goal with the man advantage.

Sabres defenseman Jacob Bryson left the game after one shift in the first period with an upper-body injury, and Florida defenseman Niko Mikkola left early in the second period with an upper-body injury.