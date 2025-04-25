Barkov questionable for Panthers against Lightning in Game 3

Florida captain injured on hit by Hagel during 3rd period of Game 2

Aleksander Barkov FLA SCP

© Mike Carlson/Getty Images

By George Richards
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Aleksander Barkov is questionable to play for the Florida Panthers against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference First Round at Amerant Bank Arena on Saturday (1 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, SCRIPPS, MAX, truTV, TBS, SN, TVAS).

Barkov, Florida's captain, left the Panthers' 2-0 win in Game 2 on Thursday after sustaining an undisclosed injury when he was hit away from the puck by Lightning forward Brandon Hagel at 9:51 of the third period.

Barkov did not return to the game, and was not part of Florida's optional practice Friday.

The Panthers lead 2-0 in the best-of-7 series.

Hagel was assessed a major penalty for interference for the hit and will have a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Friday.

"He hasn’t been ruled out yet [for Game 3], and he hasn't been cleared," Florida coach Paul Maurice said of Barkov on Friday.

Maurice did not go into specifics on Barkov's condition.

If Barkov were to miss Game 3, the Panthers have some options, and they could look familiar.

He missed three games from April 2-6 because of an upper-body injury, and the Panthers also rested him for two of their final three regular-season games.

When Barkov has been out, the Panthers have used a line with center Anton Lundell skating with right wing Sam Reinhart and left wing Eetu Luostarinen.

Those three played together almost exclusively during the 2022-23 season, including during the Stanley Cup Playoffs when the Panthers lost in five games to the Vegas Golden Knights in the Cup Final.

Brad Marchand has been on a line with Lundell and Luostarinen during the postseason.

"I have two or three lineups for tomorrow," Maurice said. "We know what we will look like if [Barkov] cannot play. The players who will play together, it won't be the first time. They understand what they're doing."

Losing Barkov for an extended period of time obviously would hurt the Panthers. He had two assists in Florida's 6-2 victory in Game 1 on Tuesday, and assisted on Nate Schmidt's eventual game-winning goal in Game 2.

"You never want to see your captain go down," said Evan Rodrigues, who could center the third or fourth line if Barkov is out, after starting at left wing on the fourth line in the first two games. "He is a strong guy, and it's the playoffs and things are going to happen. He'll bounce back. We'll bounce back as a team. We'll get back at it tomorrow."

