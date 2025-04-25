Ekblad 'can't wait' to return from 20-game suspension for Panthers in Game 3

TAMPA, Fla. -- Just after 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aaron Ekblad was sitting in his locker stall loosening the laces on his skates. While the rest of the Florida Panthers had come and gone from that morning's skate, while the visitors dressing room had been prepared for that night's Game 2 against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Ekblad had nowhere to be.

"I'm doing nothing," he said.

Seven hours later, the rest of the Panthers would take the ice at Amalie Arena for Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round against the Lightning -- a game they would win 2-0 to take take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-7 series -- but Ekblad would not be with them.

As he did for Game 1, the longtime Panthers defenseman spent the game in a room off this dressing room, alone, watching on a TV screen. It's what he prefers, instead of being up in the press box, allowing him to focus on the action on the ice, without distractions.

It is bittersweet.

"It was great because we won," Ekblad said of Game 1. "It would have been a whole lot worse if we had lost, knowing that I could have been out there helping. They're doing great. I just hope to be another piece of the puzzle, like I have been the last two years."

On March 10, the NHL announced that Ekblad had been suspended 20 games, without pay, for violating the terms of the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program. The timing was such that Ekblad was slated to miss the final 18 games of the regular season plus the first two games of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

He is eligible to return for Game 3, set for Saturday at Amerant Bank Arena (1 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, SCRIPPS, MAX, truTV, TBS, SN, TVAS).

"It's going to be a big boost," defenseman Dmitry Kulikov said. "He's a guy that plays a lot of minutes and plays against top lines. Really solid player. Without him in the lineup we had to go through different rotations, different pairings. But everybody can step up and play big minutes. We have the people in the room that can fill this role and that's what we've been doing."

When the suspension was announced, Ekblad released a statement through the NHL Players' Association expressing "shock" that he had failed a random drug test.

"Ultimately, I made a mistake by taking something to help me recover from recent injuries without first checking with proper medical and team personnel," the statement read. "I have let my teammates, the Panthers organization and our great fans down. For that, I am truly sorry. I have accepted responsibility for my mistake and will be fully prepared to return to my team when my suspension is over. I have learned a hard lesson and cannot wait to be back with my teammates."

That time is now.

"My motivation to return from an injury was pure, in a sense," he added this week. "And that's all it was. I'm not one that's going to beat myself up. I forget plays faster than anybody on this team, I guarantee it. I've played many games and made lots of bad plays and tons of good ones. I barely remember the good ones. I definitely don't remember the bad ones.

"It's a move on [from] mistakes kind of League and I've made plenty of them. I'll continue to make plenty of mistakes as a man, as a husband, and hopefully a father one day. And that's life."

Ekblad occupies a unique place in Panthers history. He was the No. 1 pick in the 2014 NHL Draft and is the second-longest tenured player, behind captain Aleksander Barkov. He's an alternate captain and has been a constant for an organization that has undergone a tremendous amount of change since Bill Zito was hired as general manager in 2020.

The top-pair defenseman had 33 points (three goals, 30 assists) in 56 games this season.

He will find himself right back there, on the top pairing, when he returns Saturday. His body feels good now, strong, ready. He has not played since March 8, an eternity.