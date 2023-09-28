Hockeyville to provide tremendous boost to women's hockey in Nova Scotia

Call it serendipitous, six degrees of separation, plain old good luck or something else that Kraft Hockeyville is coming to Sydney, Nova Scotia.

A community celebration will include a visit from the Stanley Cup and a preseason game between the Florida Panthers and Ottawa Senators at Centre 200 on Sunday (4 p.m. ET; NHLN).

It's because, said Cape Breton Blizzard Female Hockey Association president Christina Lamey, "hockey makes things happen."

There are about 300 players in the Blizzard program, double the size since it became an independent Hockey Nova Scotia female hockey association in early 2020, yet they can't get ice in local arenas because boys' and men's teams have priority at the major rinks. They've had to travel from their base in Membertou, Nova Scotia to neighboring communities like Whitney Pier (four miles away) and Eskasoni (24 miles) to play or just practice.

Lamey found an opening: Hockeyville and the $250,000 grand prize, which could be used to rebuild the dormant Canada Games Complex on the campus of Cape Brenton University. She partnered with the college's women's club hockey team and organizations with a combined 20 teams scrambling for ice.

She also got help from an old boss from her time working as communications manager for the Nova Scotia Government Caucus, Pat Dunn, minister of communities, culture, tourism and heritage in Nova Scotia. He was able to secure $8.2 million in provincial funding.

Pat's daughter, Tara Dunn, played four seasons as a forward at Harvard University (1997-01) and two for Toronto of the National Women's Hockey League.

"Just amazing how his daughter being a hockey player from long ago, he could be part of the people that made this historic event occur," Lamey said.

Sydney won Hockeyville 2022, and the refurbished Canada Games Complex is expected to be completed by around January, 2025. When finished, it will be the first hub for women's hockey in Canada.

"It's a small hockey world, so there's a connection there between all of that and this arena happening, through Pat Dunn of all people," Lamey said. "He was ready to help when the time came. Sometimes these things take a long time, until the right people are in the right spot to make it happen."