Kraft Hockeyville 2023 ‘an incredible moment’ for West Lorne

A large gathering of kids and adults were outside the building well before the Maple Leafs arrived at 8:20 a.m. for the red-carpet ceremony, filling it for the morning skates and watching Tavares get a plus-1 rating and two shots on goal in his preseason debut, five years after the Mississauga native played his first game for Toronto 40 minutes north at Hockeyville 2018 in Lucan.
Synergy on the ice was flawless when Conor Timmins perfectly timed his stretch pass to Max Domi coming out of the penalty box that led to a breakaway and the forward's first goal since signing a one-year contract with Toronto on July 2.
The connection put the Maple Leafs ahead 3-1 at 14:06 of the second period. The game brought Domi, 28, back to junior hockey when he won the 2012 Ontario Hockey League championship with the London Knights.
"I think the whole day was just awesome," Domi said. "You saw how happy everyone was to see all the boys. The whole town was out for our morning skate, the town that loves hockey so much as these guys do here. They deserve stuff like this.”
Even in defeat and the Sabres getting outshot 41-15 before a partisan Maple Leafs crowd, Buffalo defenseman Henri Jokiharju said he had fun, "especially for a preseason game. I like the atmosphere in the barn."
Tim and Cindy Horvat taught Bo one of his biggest lessons while he grew up in small-town barns: don't forget where you come from, even if you have to write it on your stick.
Bo hasn't forgotten. The Maple Leafs, Sabres, the Stanley Cup and the NHL are out of town, but Hockeyville is West Lorne, taking permanent residence in a place once overlooked.
"This is our generational legacy," Tait said. "You look at these kids running past [us], they're going to remember this forever. There's not going to be anyone in our community that's not going to think of it and that's what we will always remember -- six days and everybody's lives changed."