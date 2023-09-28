Kraft Hockeyville 2023 ‘an incredible moment’ for West Lorne

That group led by Tait and Jessica Small were tenacious enough to win Hockeyville after entering the contest six days before deadline. The hours were long, and sleep ran short. The reward left them breathless: the Toronto Maple Leafs defeating the Buffalo Sabres 5-2 in front of a sold-out Joe Thornton Community Centre, the Hockeyville 2023 trophy and the ceremonial puck drop between Maple Leafs captain John Tavares and Sabres forward Dylan Cozens.

"You really can't [put it into words]," Small said. "It's nerve racking, but it is an incredible feeling. It's everything we worked so hard for over the last couple of months. I know we've had so much support behind us the whole time. It was really an incredible moment."

About 40 minutes northeast of St. Thomas is West Lorne Arena, a 55-year-old building given the fountain of youth when the prize money helped renovate the facilities. Hockeyville rejuvenated the spirits in West Lorne and surrounding areas following years of rink closures and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. The brand will attract new registrants to a minor hockey program already building off record-setting numbers and bring families to businesses on Main Street.

Yes, West Lorne needed this. Ask Tim Horvat, the father of New York Islanders center Bo Horvat and younger brother Cal Horvat, once a forward for St. Thomas of the Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League. Tim remains loyal to his roots, the people and their passion. His family supports the nonprofit Gooday Lets Play helping local kids participate in organized minor hockey organizations and founded in memory of John Horvat, Bo's grandfather who died from colon cancer in 2010.

"It shows how much love there is in the community and for hockey itself," Tim said. "If you're moving to the community, you want to make sure there's a facility for hockey and the kids can play. That's what it's all about for us, to see our community pull together to help the arena, to keep it going. Let's hope it continues."