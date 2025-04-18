Panthers, Oilers face tough task of returning to Cup Final

The Stanley Cup Playoffs begin this weekend with mixed opinions on how likely it is for the last two teams standing last season to be in the Stanley Cup Final again this season.
The defending Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers, last season's runner-up, each are dealing with some major issues as they enter their respective first-round series, Florida against the Tampa Bay Lightning and Edmonton against the Los Angeles Kings.
"There's nothing harder in sports than to win when you're expected to win," Hall of Fame forward and ESPN analyst Mark Messier said during a media conference call Tuesday.
The Panthers won only six of their final 16 regular-season games (6-9-1), scoring 2.00 goals per game. They went 3-6-1 in their last 10 with the same 2.00 goals per game.
Florida hasn't had Matthew Tkachuk in the lineup since Feb. 8 because of a lower-body injury, or defenseman Aaron Ekblad since March 8 because of a 20-game suspension for violating the terms of the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program.
Tkachuk is hoping to play Game 1 against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Tuesday (8:30 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN360, TVAS, SCRIPPS, FDSNSUN), but he missed the last 25 games of the regular season because of the injury he sustained during the 4 Nations Face-Off.
Ekblad isn't eligible to return until Game 3 against Tampa Bay.
"You get [Tkachuk] back in there, obviously he's a major difference maker, and getting Aaron Ekblad back is too, but two games is two games," TNT broadcaster Eddie Olczyk said on the "NHL @TheRink" podcast this week. "But can you just turn it on? It's a different game. They're built for the playoffs. We know that. The team they have assembled obviously has experience with proven winners and a coach that knows what he's doing. But it's, can they find that offensive swagger that has seemed to have eluded them here?"
ESPN's Ray Ferraro said his concern with the Panthers is that "their lineup has been all over the map for months."