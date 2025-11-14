Forsberg rocks traditional Swedish look at Global Series

The Nashville Predators forward, from Ostervala, Sweden, wore a traditional Swedish hat with the coat, trousers and shoes to go along with it.

The Predators face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday in the first of two games of the Global Series. The second game is on Sunday (9 a.m. ET; FDSNSO, SN-PIT, NHLN, SN).

Only time will tell what outfit Forsberg brings on Sunday, but for now, we’ll just say this one is a pretty Swede look.