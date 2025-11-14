Forsberg rocks traditional Swedish look at Global Series

The hometown man came dressed to impress on Friday.
Filip Forsberg arrived to Avicii Arena for the 2025 NHL Global Series Sweden dressed in a traditional Swedish outfit to commemorate the special game.
Predators forward celebrates his roots with stylish customary outfit
© Nashville Predators
The Nashville Predators forward, from Ostervala, Sweden, wore a traditional Swedish hat with the coat, trousers and shoes to go along with it.
The Predators face off against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday in the first of two games of the Global Series. The second game is on Sunday (9 a.m. ET; FDSNSO, SN-PIT, NHLN, SN).
Only time will tell what outfit Forsberg brings on Sunday, but for now, we’ll just say this one is a pretty Swede look.