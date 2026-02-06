Golden Knights score 4 goals in 1st, defeat Kings

Mark Stone had a goal and two assists, and Jack Eichel and Pavel Dorofeyev each had a goal and an assist for the Golden Knights (27-16-14), who have won two in a row, including a 5-2 victory against the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday, after losing their previous five (0-3-2).

Trevor Moore scored, and Anton Forsberg made 18 saves for the Kings (23-19-14), who have lost three in a row, including 4-2 to the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday, and four of five (1-3-1).

Eichel put Vegas ahead 1-0 at 8:22 of the first period. After winning a face-off, Eichel's attempted saucer pass for Stone hit off Brian Dumoulin and landed in the left circle, where the forward skated into it before scoring glove side off the far post.

Stone made it 2-0 at 11:49. Ivan Barbashev couldn't tap in a backdoor pass from Eichel, but he got his own miss and passed out front to a cutting Stone, who lifted a backhand past Forsberg near the left post.

Dorofeyev extended the lead to 3-0 at 13:29, scoring a power-play goal with a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle.

Mitch Marner scored just 20 seconds later to make it 4-0, scoring with his own one-timer from the bottom of the left circle off a spinning pass from Dorofeyev.

Moore cut it to 4-1 at 15:03 of the first. He skated down the right wing, held off Shea Theodore, and lifted the puck over Hill, who had attempted a poke check.