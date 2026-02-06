Vasilevskiy makes 33 saves, Lightning ease past Panthers for 5th straight win

Pontus Holmberg and Oliver Bjorkstrand each had a goal and an assist for the Lightning (37-14-4), who have won five straight and are 19-1-1 in their past 21 games. Nikita Kucherov had an assist to extend his point streak to 10 games (six goals, 18 assists).

All six goal scorers for Tampa Bay will participate in the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 starting this weekend.

Mackie Samsoskevich scored for the Panthers (29-25-3), who have lost five of their past six.

Daniil Tarasov allowed five goals on 25 shots before leaving with an injury at 6:09 of the third period. He was replaced by Sergei Bobrovsky, who made two saves in relief.

Florida coach Paul Maurice was assessed a game misconduct at 4:06 of the third period.

Brandon Hagel gave the Lightning a 1-0 lead at 2:08 of the first period. Victor Hedman took a slap shot at the left point that Hagel tipped between his legs in the left face-off circle, and the puck went off the right leg of Panthers defenseman Jeff Petry and through Tarasov's pads.

Zemgus Girgensons made it 2-0 at 14:08 when he slid a backhander five-hole on Tarasov from the low slot.

Jake Guentzel pushed the lead to 3-0 with a power-play goal at 1:14 of the second period. Darryn Raddysh sent a one-timer from between the circles and the puck hit off Tarasov's glove to Guentzel, who tapped in the rebound from the right of the crease.

Erik Cernak extended it to 4-0 at 17:50, skating behind the net for a wraparound at the left post that went off the stick of Florida forward Eetu Luostarinen and then bounced in off Tarasov. It was Cernak's first goal since Feb. 27, 2025.

Holmberg made it 5-0 on the power play at 6:09. He set up at the net front and poked the puck in off a rebound after Tarasov made a save on a shot from Gage Goncalves.

Tarasov appeared to suffer a lower-body injury during the sequence and left the game after Holmberg scored.

Samoskevich cut the deficit to 5-1 during a five-minute power play at 9:50. His wrist shot from the right circle went off the right post and bounced off Vasilevskiy's back into the net. Jesper Boqvist got his 100th NHL point on the play with the primary assist.

Bjorkstrand scored his third goal in as many games at 15:41, intercepting a pass from Florida defenseman Mikulas Hovorka and burying a wrist shot over Bobrovsky's glove from the left circle for the 6-1 final.