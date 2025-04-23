Kane to make season debut for Oilers in Game 2 against Kings

Evander Kane will make his season debut against the Los Angeles Kings in Game 2 of the Western Conference First Round on Wednesday (10 p.m. ET; FDSNW, MAX, TBS, SN, TVAS, CBC).

The forward had surgery Sept. 20 to repair two torn hip adductor muscles, two hernias and two torn lower abdominal muscles, and then arthroscopic knee surgery Jan. 9.

Kane had eight points (four goals, four assists) in 20 Stanley Cup Playoff games to help Oilers reach the Stanley Cup Final last year, including three points (two goals, one assist) in a five-game win against the Kings in the first round. He had 44 points (24 goals, 20 assists) in 77 regular-season games in 2023-24.

Kane last played on June 10, which was Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final.

"I think Evander looks better today than he did in the [Cup] Final series against Florida," Knoblauch said Tuesday. "He's skating better, he's moving better, his agility, all that stuff. He looks more explosive. Yeah, it's very difficult for a player to come back after a long stretch [out], but I think Evander has a little bit of an X-factor."

John Klingberg also could be available for the Oilers in Game 2. The defenseman missed the final 10 games of the regular season and a 6-5 loss to the Kings in Game 1 on Monday because of a lower-body injury. He last played March 27.