Oilers shift focus to Game 5 after dominant win to stay alive in Cup Final

EDMONTON -- It took four games, but the Edmonton Oilers finally found their Stanley Cup Final form.

An 8-1 win against the Florida Panthers in front of a home crowd at Rogers Place as boisterous as it was loud Saturday night kept them alive and avoided the sweep.

“I’m sure outside, the belief starts to grow a little bit, but we’re just focused on one game,” Oilers forward Zach Hyman said. “And we bought ourselves another couple days here.”

The trick now is to make sure they replicate the same result when the best-of-7 series returns to Florida on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC) with the Panthers leading 3-1.

And then do it once more the game after that. And the game after that one too.

The Oilers have to win three more games in a row, of course, but the good news is they don't have to do it all at once.

“Yeah, I mean, it’s one game,” said Mattias Janmark, whose first-period goal Saturday opened the floodgates for three first-period goals, followed by three more in the second. “You can look as far as you want, but we’re not getting back here unless we come out and play a really good game in Florida.

“So, that’s where our focus is going to be, for sure.”