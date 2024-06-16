Panthers move on to 'the next one,' another chance at Stanley Cup in Game 5

EDMONTON -- The Florida Panthers' loss was barely 15 minutes old, but Vladimir Tarasenko was already moving past it.

"It's the ability to turn the page and focus on the next game," said the forward who scored the lone goal for the Panthers in their 8-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place on Saturday.

"Whatever happened, happened. It's in the past now. Learn from it and come back."

As frustrated as the Panthers were with the loss, they weren't devastated. It's an understandable feeling, considering they still lead the best-of-7 series 3-1 heading back to Sunrise, Florida, where they'll host Game 5 at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC).

"There's a lot of things we can do a lot better in the game and obviously going down 2-0 really quick in the game and it's not ideal," Florida captain Aleksander Barkov said. "But yeah, we learn, we think about the next one. Forget about this one, think about the next one."

It's the Panthers' second opportunity to win their first Stanley Cup championship since joining the NHL for the 1993-94 season, and now they can do it on home ice.