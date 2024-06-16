Panthers move on to 'the next one,' another chance at Stanley Cup in Game 5

Turned page quickly after loss at Oilers, can win 1st NHL championship on home ice

Panthers turn page to GM5 tune in TUES

By Tracey Myers
@Tramyers_NHL NHL.com Staff Writer

EDMONTON -- The Florida Panthers' loss was barely 15 minutes old, but Vladimir Tarasenko was already moving past it.

"It's the ability to turn the page and focus on the next game," said the forward who scored the lone goal for the Panthers in their 8-1 loss to the Edmonton Oilers in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final at Rogers Place on Saturday.

"Whatever happened, happened. It's in the past now. Learn from it and come back."

As frustrated as the Panthers were with the loss, they weren't devastated. It's an understandable feeling, considering they still lead the best-of-7 series 3-1 heading back to Sunrise, Florida, where they'll host Game 5 at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC).

"There's a lot of things we can do a lot better in the game and obviously going down 2-0 really quick in the game and it's not ideal," Florida captain Aleksander Barkov said. "But yeah, we learn, we think about the next one. Forget about this one, think about the next one."

It's the Panthers' second opportunity to win their first Stanley Cup championship since joining the NHL for the 1993-94 season, and now they can do it on home ice.

SCF, Gm4: Panthers @ Oilers Recap

"At the end of the day, we're up 3-1, we're going back home," forward Matthew Tkachuk said. "I thought that in the first two [games we] did a lot of good things and [continued] that into Game 3, but definitely did not like it tonight at all. Myself and the rest of the guys will come back tomorrow, a new day, and [a] chance to win at home in Game 5."

The Panthers have a lot of reasons to be optimistic they'll get it together fast. They've lost two in a row once in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, May 24 and 26 to the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference Final. Outside of Game 4 in Edmonton, they've gotten balanced scoring in their lineup. Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who was pulled after allowing five goals on 16 shots, is 8-3 with a 1.90 goals-against average, .921 save percentage and one shutout at home.

Oh, and the Panthers are 8-3 on home ice during the postseason.

"Every new experience presents opportunities that you didn't have, so this was a new experience for us," Florida coach Paul Maurice said. "I could say there's some room to learn on it and we're going to work really hard over the next two days to make sure we present that (in Game 5)."

Saturday marked the first time in their history the Panthers had a chance to clinch the Stanley Cup. They didn't, but they've got a few more opportunities remaining, starting Tuesday. They'll be home, now know what the pressure of a close-out game in the Cup Final feels like and they'll look to finish this out.

"Yeah, it's excitement," Panthers center Kevin Stenlund said. "We're up 3-1. We lost one game. That's hockey. It's the Stanley Cup Final. It's going to be hard. Yeah, we're excited to get home."

